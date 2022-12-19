Researchers claim that Jokowi’s main tasks and functions are preparing for the success of the 2024 elections





Image source: Antara/elshinta.com.

Elshinta.com – National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Policy Researcher Siti Zuhro said President Joko Widodo’s main task and function (tupoksi) in his second term is to prepare for successful implementation simultaneous general elections of 2024. “Pak Jokowi had two terms, be intentional khusnul khotimah. Its main task is how to prepare for the 2024 elections to succeed. So instead of recruiting presidential candidates; no,” Siti said during the “Summarize 2022, welcome 2023” discussion, as tracked on the KedaiKOPI survey YouTube channel in Jakarta, Sunday 12/18. Siti said that the task of preparing for the smooth running of the 2024 simultaneous elections was to ensure that the high institutions of the state, be it the MPR, the DPR or the DPD, do not create a perception uncertainty in the public. “Nope himself crippled like that, so loud himself,” he added. Therefore, according to him, Jokowi must suppress the speech on the extension of the three-term term until the proposed postponement of the election so as not to cause an uproar in the community. This includes increasing public confidencepublic trust) to the government, added the one colloquially known as Wiwik. “Nopethis is among other things that I think the government may really need to clean up that’s it yes, the steps to get to 2024 so that the elections are successful,” he added. He also believed that the political dynamics in 2023 will determine the conditions for holding the next elections in 2024. “What this 2023 will look like will be decisive very later, what will our simultaneous electoral practice of 2024 look like, because the electoral practice is that three elections are held simultaneously, the legislative elections, the presidential elections and the regional elections”, he explained. The political dynamics of 2022, which will soon come to an end, will also underpin the political dynamics of 2023. “Politics in 2022 has started to warm up the community with the name of the volunteers in their own way, the presidential candidate’s statement,” he said. He also warned against clashing against each other with identity politics that could divide society in the coming political year. According to him, the latent danger to be worried about is in reality social and economic disparities. Therefore, he hopes political elites and leaders can maintain stability for the sake of quality and civilized elections in 2024.

