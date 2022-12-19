Politics
PM on BJP North East scoreboard
Shillong:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Shillong from Meghalaya to take part in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the North East Council, said his government had given a ‘red card’ to all obstacles in the northeast India, such as underdevelopment, corruption, unrest and political patronage.
Addressing the public on a football pitch, the Prime Minister used the sport’s references to get his point across.
“In football when someone plays against sportsmanship you give them a red card and send them off. Similarly in the North East for the last 8 years we have given a red card red to all obstacles like underdevelopment, corruption, politics, patronage and unrest,” he said.
The prime minister said his government is focused on developing sport in the northeast, with the country’s first national sports university and 90 major sports projects underway in the region.
“It’s a coincidence that today there is a soccer world cup final, I’m here in Shillong to organize a gathering on a soccer field among the soccer fans. There (in Qatar), a football competition is on and we are here on a development competition,” he said.
“Today the World Cup is in Qatar, and we are cheering on foreign teams, but let me assure you that the day is not far when we will host such global sporting events and our tricolor flag will fly high, and we will be cheering on our team,” he added.
The Prime Minister also took credit for increasing air connectivity in the region. “Before 2014, only 900 flights a week were available in the northeast and now it’s up to 1,900 flights,” he said, adding that better air connectivity is helping farmers in the northeast. is via Krishi Udan Yojana.
Launched in August 2020, the Krishi Udan Yojana program aims to help farmers transport agricultural products, on national and international roads, in order to improve their value.
Regarding telecommunications connectivity, the Prime Minister said that the North East will get six thousand mobile towers, and the Center is spending Rs 5,000 crore on this.
The Prime Minister spoke of various development programs, inducing the upcoming 150 Eklavya Model Schools, and targeted programs for the North East like the Parbat Mala program and the PM-DevINE project. He also swept aside previous Center governments.
“Previous Center governments had a ‘divide’ approach to the northeast, and we have a ‘divine’ approach to the region,” he said, adding that his government was working to secure peace by resolving conflicts in the region.
“For us, the border areas in the northeast are not the last mile, but our main pillars. We are working on the Vibrant border village project for the development of villages along the border. The previous government used to think if we develop the border area, the enemy country will benefit, but we are going to make the border areas our strongest strongholds. We are working on better connectivity, roads, etc. to the border villages,” he said. added.
The Prime Minister also spoke about his visit to the Vatican last year.
“Last year, I went to Vatican City and met the Pope. I invited him to India, and that meeting had a big impact on me. We discussed the importance of “unity of mankind for the human race. We are pushing the policy of peace and development, and the tribal community is benefiting greatly,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of the North East Council (NEC) earlier and laid the foundation stone for several projects in a public function in Shillong.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers and governors of eight northeastern states also took part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the NEC, a regional planning body formed in 1972 to undertake planning and execute development projects of eight northeastern states.
At a public ceremony in Shillong, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore.
From Shillong, the Prime Minister will travel to Agartala of Tripura where he is due to address a public gathering at the land of Swami Vivekananda on Sunday and inaugurate some projects, and lay the foundation stones for some other projects worth more than Rs 4350 crore.
The Prime Minister will also launch the “Grih Pravesh” program for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (both urban and rural).
These houses, developed at a cost of over Rs 3,400 crore, will benefit more than two lakh families.
Focusing on improving road connectivity, the Prime Minister will then inaugurate the Agartala Bypass (Khayerpur-Amtali) NH-08 widening project, which will help relieve congestion in the city of Agartala.
