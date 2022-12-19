Trump is in ‘deep trouble’ and the ‘end is near’: former GOP congressman





A former Republican congressman believes the “end is nigh” for former President Donald Trump as criminal remands from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot loom.

Carlos Curbelo is a former GOP member of the House of Representatives, having represented Florida’s 26th district from 2015 to 2019. He now appears occasionally as a political analyst for MSNBC, as he did on Sunday morning, discussing Trump’s potential criminal dismissal with Katie Phang Show host Katie Phang.

Despite being among the ranks of conservatives opposed to Trump, Curbelo said he actually opposes the idea of ​​the select committee issuing a criminal reference for the former president’s role in the Trump insurgency. Last year. According to the former congressman, Trump is already politically agitated and a congressional referral could be seen as a politicized attack he could use to rally support from his base.

“I actually think a congressional referral might politicize this process a little bit,” Curbelo said. “Donald Trump is in big trouble. I don’t think anything can save him. I think he can use these criminal dismissals as a way to rally his base, but the end is near for Donald Trump. His next bankruptcy is looming, you can see it coming on the horizon, and I don’t even think that would save it.”

The select committee investigating the riot will hold its final public hearing on Monday, where its members will report on criminal referrals it will make to the Department of Justice (DOJ) based on its findings. On Tuesday, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said they had decided to issue the referrals, but had not yet decided specifically who would get them and for what charges.

Meanwhile, some of the recommendations for criminal referrals were made by a subcommittee. Charges proposed against the former president could include insurrection, obstruction of official process and conspiracy to defraud the United States government, according to Politico.

Although nothing has been made official, the committee is widely expected to issue credentials for Trump, for his role in orchestrating the events leading up to the riot. Such a hypothetical decision by the committee could carry considerable weight, according to an expert.

Former President Donald Trump is seen days after Jan. 6. Former GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo suggested on Sunday that “the end is near” for Trump, even without criminal referrals from the House Select Committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“While the DOJ is independent, such a referral is more than symbolic,” Ion Meyn, assistant professor of law at the University of Wisconsin, previously told Newsweek in a statement. “A removal by a congressional committee that conducted its own investigation is particularly influential. The removal would put significant pressure on the DOJ to prosecute, and the DOJ will have to justify any decision to deny the removal.”

The DOJ has not yet brought any charges against Trump, although it is conducting two investigations against him for his involvement on January 6 and his handling of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. at the start of last year. As for the documents, Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said any classified documents he took have already been declassified.

Meanwhile, a special counsel, Jack Smith, has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the cases against Trump.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s representatives for comment.

