Flea dilemma will save valuable time in Beijing

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Americas chip war against China will only make partial headway in 2023. After unveiling sweeping new export restrictions in October, Washington appears to have successfully pressured friendly governments, including Japan and the Netherlands, to join them. However, a full anti-China alignment will be tricky as global demand for semiconductors slows.

Latest US trade rules ban Chinese buyers from ultra-high performance microprocessors used in supercomputers; so does the software and equipment needed to manufacture semiconductors beyond certain technological thresholds, including high-end memory chips from Chinas YMTC.

The move prompted Apple (AAPL.O) to freeze plans to buy components from YMTC, Nikkei reported. Still, most of the chips made and shipped in China are less advanced technologies that aren’t affected by the restrictions. This dulls the blow for Chinese and American companies. Last year, China’s imports of integrated circuits and related equipment exceeded $466 billion.

The outlook for China-dependent players in South Korea, Japan and the Netherlands is more uncertain. Memory giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) have factories inside the People’s Republic and won’t be able to service them without a US license. Both have been granted a one-year waiver of restrictions, but what happens next is unclear.

For ASML (ASML.AS), which has a monopoly on advanced chip manufacturing equipment, the picture is similarly hazy. The company had already stopped exporting its most advanced machines to China. But policymakers in Washington are pressuring their Dutch and Japanese counterparts to also ban less sophisticated tools from ASML and Japanese peers. The two governments have agreed in principle to adopt at least some of the US restrictions, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 12. But the devil is in the details. Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher has already said in November, his government “will not copy American measures one by one”.

The brakes would be painful for the Veldhoven-based company: 2.7 billion euros, or 15% of total turnover, came from the People’s Republic in 2021. Its rival Nikon (7731.T) made sales more than 153 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in China. , some 28% of the total.

Slowing demand is another concern: Total chip sales will decline 4% to $557 billion in 2023, a sharp reversal from 26% growth in 2021. according world semiconductor trade statistics.

This will likely cause companies not to quickly and fully agree to Washington’s demands. The hesitation will work in favor of China. This will buy him time to stockpile foreign components and tools and help President Xi Jinping woo his business partners. As Beijing knows, wars are rarely fought and won unilaterally.

BACKGROUND NEWS

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the United States in tightening export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 12, citing people close to the case.

Both governments are expected to announce in the coming weeks that they will adopt “at least some” of Washington’s restrictions, the report added.

In November, Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher confirmed that the Netherlands was in talks with the US government over new export restrictions. In an interview with local newspaper NRC, she said her government would likely introduce new export controls, but would not copy US measures one by one.

