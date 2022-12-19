UK set to rule on plan to deport migrants to Rwanda





London (AFP) British High Court judges were due to rule on Monday on challenges to the British government’s controversial policy of deporting migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Irregular migration is a thorny political issue for the British government which has promised to tighten borders after the country leaves the European Union. He is currently wondering how to handle a record of more than 40,000 migrants who have crossed the Channel from its European neighbors in small boats this year alone. In a bid to cope with the unprecedented number of arrivals, the Conservative government of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a plan in April to deport migrants thousands of miles away to Rwanda, sparking a storm of indignation. Under the arrangement, the British government had hoped to send anyone entering the UK illegally, as well as those who arrived illegally since January 1, to Rwanda. But the deportation flights have been blocked by a series of legal challenges in UK courts and the European Court of Human Rights. A first flight of a small group of asylum seekers was due to take off from the UK in June but it was interrupted following a last minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. In the UK, legal action has been brought by individual asylum seekers, the PCS union whose members are expected to implement the deportations, and migrant support groups Care4Calais and Detention Action. Ahead of the first full hearing of that challenge in September, PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said sending asylum seekers to Rwanda was “not only immoral and illegal – our members tell us it’s also unachievable”. – “Global migration crisis” – Lawyers for the parties argued that the policy was illegal on several grounds, including the assessment of Rwanda as a safe third country. A second challenge was launched by the charity Asylum Aid. Johnson defended the policy as vital to solving the problem of “illegal cross-Channel trafficking of people whose lives are endangered by gangs”. Four people died last week after a small boat full of migrants capsized in the English Channel in freezing weather. Following Johnson’s ousting, his successors as party leader and prime minister – first Liz Truss and then Rishi Sunak – pledged to continue the policy. Sunak’s interior minister, Suella Braverman, said it was her “dream” to finally see a plane carrying migrants take off for Kigali. In an interview published on Saturday, Braverman suggested that the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Refugee Convention, both of which have stymied Rwandan politics, are outdated when it comes to the modern migration. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Home Secretary Suella Braverman have pledged to continue the controversial Rwandan policy JESSICA TAYLOR / BRITISH PARLIAMENT / AFP “There are legitimate questions about whether this international framework is fit for purpose as we witness a global migration crisis,” she told The Times daily. Such international conventions and agreements had been made in the aftermath of World War II and “designed for a world where travel was not cheap, the numbers were much smaller, the flows of people were much smaller”, he said. she said, adding that the government was pursuing similar actions. agreements in Rwanda with other countries. Judge Lewis and Judge Swift are due to deliver judgments in the two challenges in court on Monday. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221219-uk-set-for-ruling-on-plan-to-deport-migrants-to-rwanda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos