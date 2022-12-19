Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new IIM Shillong campus

SHILONG:

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong on December 18.

It was established by the then Ministry of HRD (now Ministry of Education) as the seventh IIM, which could establish itself as an institute of national significance and had served in many ways for development of the Northeast region in addition to being known for its academic prudence in management education.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure of its new campus will have facilities that will open up numerous possibilities for hosting university programs for both countries.

and international students and management development engagements.

IIM Shillong’s knowledge center at the new campus will be one of the most fully automated libraries in India, with more than 40 databases accessible to students, scholars and faculty members as electronic resources. It will also give students, faculty, policy makers and local bureaucrats access to more than 17,000 electronic journals. The campus will also provide high-speed internet access via fiber optics and will have sports and leisure facilities, such as football and cricket pitches and basketball courts.

During his speech, Modi said, “Professional institutions like IIM Shillong will be beneficial for the NE region. The presence of such institutions will make way for livelihoods.

With a vision of an integrated perspective of research and academic capabilities, as envisioned by Modi at the 2020 VAIBHAV Global Summit, IIM Shillong has signed MOUs with 16 international universities and will work on global collaborations.

Established in 2007, the seventh IIM launched its first academic program on July 4, 2008 with the aim of providing world-class management education and

Search in the country. The mandate of the institute is to provide comprehensive education to meet the demand for well trained, high caliber, innovative, socially responsible, environmentally conscious and compassionate management professionals.

With 63 students enrolled in the Post Graduate Program (PGP) in 2008, IIM Shillong has grown to enroll 309 students and produce over 2,500 graduates now working for leading companies around the world. Student achievements at IIM Shillong include Loreal Brandstorm, Wipro Earthian, Tata Steel-a-Thon, CFA Ethics Challenge, PwC Challenge, Google Case Challenge, Titan Elevate and Aditya Scholarship Consecutive Award Birla. IIM-Shillong equips its students with the skills they need to excel in the business world through training, experience, and summer internships.

A strategically powerful international frontier to the nations of Southeast Asia and the commitment of the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, to develop the North East region, this instills a sense of responsibility to contribute to growth and development of the region. and the nation as a whole, and IIM Shillong is committed to engaging with all North Eastern states to facilitate their ecologically and culturally inclusive transformational journey.

Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIM Shillong, said, “Today is a historic day for IIM Shillong as the Honorable Prime Minister inaugurates the new 120-acre campus. Because nature and education go hand in hand, the campus – known as the cloud campus – is located in the lap of nature and offers education at its best.

Professor DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, also spoke on the occasion: “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring the occasion with his presence and for inaugurating our new campus. On behalf of the IIM Shillong fraternity, I am extremely grateful to our Prime Minister for mentioning IIM Shillong and how it can contribute to the development of the NE region, which inspired us to work even harder.

“IIM Shillong is a think tank, serving the entire North East region in addition to being a business school. This new campus will allow us to enroll more students, do more research, and work harder and more efficiently to achieve prosperity in the northeastern states of India, a goal that is high on the prime minister’s list of priorities,” he added.

About IIM Shillong:

The Indian Institute of Management, Shillong was established by the Government of India in the state of Meghalaya in 2008. Set amid the hills, the campus exudes a serene ambience and complements its theme of sustainability. The meticulously framed curriculum and case-based pedagogy aim to prepare participants for all aspects of management before they enter the corporate arena.