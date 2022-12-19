Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new IIM Shillong campus
SHILONG:
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong on December 18.
It was established by the then Ministry of HRD (now Ministry of Education) as the seventh IIM, which could establish itself as an institute of national significance and had served in many ways for development of the Northeast region in addition to being known for its academic prudence in management education.
The state-of-the-art infrastructure of its new campus will have facilities that will open up numerous possibilities for hosting university programs for both countries.
and international students and management development engagements.
IIM Shillong’s knowledge center at the new campus will be one of the most fully automated libraries in India, with more than 40 databases accessible to students, scholars and faculty members as electronic resources. It will also give students, faculty, policy makers and local bureaucrats access to more than 17,000 electronic journals. The campus will also provide high-speed internet access via fiber optics and will have sports and leisure facilities, such as football and cricket pitches and basketball courts.
During his speech, Modi said, “Professional institutions like IIM Shillong will be beneficial for the NE region. The presence of such institutions will make way for livelihoods.
With a vision of an integrated perspective of research and academic capabilities, as envisioned by Modi at the 2020 VAIBHAV Global Summit, IIM Shillong has signed MOUs with 16 international universities and will work on global collaborations.
Established in 2007, the seventh IIM launched its first academic program on July 4, 2008 with the aim of providing world-class management education and
Search in the country. The mandate of the institute is to provide comprehensive education to meet the demand for well trained, high caliber, innovative, socially responsible, environmentally conscious and compassionate management professionals.
With 63 students enrolled in the Post Graduate Program (PGP) in 2008, IIM Shillong has grown to enroll 309 students and produce over 2,500 graduates now working for leading companies around the world. Student achievements at IIM Shillong include Loreal Brandstorm, Wipro Earthian, Tata Steel-a-Thon, CFA Ethics Challenge, PwC Challenge, Google Case Challenge, Titan Elevate and Aditya Scholarship Consecutive Award Birla. IIM-Shillong equips its students with the skills they need to excel in the business world through training, experience, and summer internships.
A strategically powerful international frontier to the nations of Southeast Asia and the commitment of the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, to develop the North East region, this instills a sense of responsibility to contribute to growth and development of the region. and the nation as a whole, and IIM Shillong is committed to engaging with all North Eastern states to facilitate their ecologically and culturally inclusive transformational journey.
Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIM Shillong, said, “Today is a historic day for IIM Shillong as the Honorable Prime Minister inaugurates the new 120-acre campus. Because nature and education go hand in hand, the campus – known as the cloud campus – is located in the lap of nature and offers education at its best.
Professor DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, also spoke on the occasion: “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring the occasion with his presence and for inaugurating our new campus. On behalf of the IIM Shillong fraternity, I am extremely grateful to our Prime Minister for mentioning IIM Shillong and how it can contribute to the development of the NE region, which inspired us to work even harder.
“IIM Shillong is a think tank, serving the entire North East region in addition to being a business school. This new campus will allow us to enroll more students, do more research, and work harder and more efficiently to achieve prosperity in the northeastern states of India, a goal that is high on the prime minister’s list of priorities,” he added.
About IIM Shillong:
The Indian Institute of Management, Shillong was established by the Government of India in the state of Meghalaya in 2008. Set amid the hills, the campus exudes a serene ambience and complements its theme of sustainability. The meticulously framed curriculum and case-based pedagogy aim to prepare participants for all aspects of management before they enter the corporate arena.
|
Sources
2/ https://themeghalayan.com/pm-narendra-modi-inaugurates-iim-shillongs-new-campus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new IIM Shillong campus
- UK set to rule on plan to deport migrants to Rwanda
- Pathaan row: Other recent Bollywood films targeted by the boycott squad and why
- LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina win World Cup title
- 3 transfer OL trending to the Plains
- ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco takes center stage in the sexiest V-neck dress
- FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina underway in Qatar
- National Defense Day, momentum to stand up and defend the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia
- Flea dilemma will save valuable time in Beijing
- The American public was not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens | American News
- Megarate: Christmas classics! – Talking entertainment
- Cricket: Pitch farce causes mayhem as Australia ravages South Africa