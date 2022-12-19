Donald Trump must have been told that a pool of journalists would no longer follow him because he was no longer president: report





PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump wanted reporters to cover a private event he was hosting.

Advisers then had to explain why he could no longer use a press pool for his events.

Advisors found reporters working near the area for his event, The Washington Post reported.

Aides and advisers to former President Donald Trump say he struggled to make the transition from the White House to life as a private citizen, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

According to the Post, an example of this was when Trump wanted his team to bring in a group of news reporters who travel with presidents for an event at Mar-a-Lago. Advisers had to tell Trump that was no longer a possibility.

“We had to explain to him that there was no more band waiting for him,” an unnamed former aide told The Washington Post.

Councilors eventually removed journalists who were near Mar-a-Lago for other reasons, two sources told the Post.

Once Trump left office, he was frustrated with his reduced life, which included a smaller Secret Service roster, no access to Air Force One and little media coverage compared to his time as president, have said. four unnamed Trump advisers told the Post.

Trump has spent most of his post-presidency in isolation at Mar-a-Lago, golfing six days a week and using dinner at the club as an opportunity to bask in the attention of admiring fans who cheer its entrances and exits from the dining room.

The accolades he gets from guests at his clubs in Palm Beach, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey, are how he gets the attention he’s become accustomed to as president, said an assistant at the Post.

“The appetite for attention hasn’t diminished, but that’s where he’s getting it now,” an unnamed Trump confidant told The Washington Post. “The networks aren’t broadcasting his rallies. He’s not getting interviews anymore. He can’t stand under the wing of Air Force One and frolic [with reporters] during one hour.”

He also spent less time being challenged by aides and listening to opposition from political opponents, colleagues and freelancers, the Post reported.

Trump is now seeking a second term in the White House. On November 24, he announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2024. Meanwhile, he continues to face growing legal and political challenges.

The Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump’s role in the 2021 insurgency on Capitol Hill is expected to recommend at least three criminal charges of insurrection, obstruction of official process, and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government against the former President at the Ministry of Justice.

Although the recommendations carry no legal weight, the committee hopes the action will prompt Attorney General Merrick Garland to take action against the former president, Politico reported.

Trump also still faces a Justice Department investigation after the FBI, executing a search warrant, found classified documents the former president took with him from the White House to his home in Mar-a- The girlfriend.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

