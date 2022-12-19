Today, President Joko Widodo inaugurated Yudo Margono as Commander of the TNI





President Joko Widodo, today afternoon, Monday (12/19/2022), is to inaugurate TNI Admiral Yudo Margono as TNI Commander, replacing TNI General Andika Perkasa. Bey Machmudin, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, said the inauguration ceremony was held at the State Palace in Jakarta, while implementing the Covid-19 prevention protocol. As is known, the President proposed TNI Admiral Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, as the only candidate for the post of TNI Commander. This proposal was included in the President’s letter which was transmitted by Pratikno, Minister Secretary of State, on Monday (28/11/2022), to the leaders of the DPR RI. In response to the President’s proposal, Commission I of the DPR RI organized a Fit and Proper Test on Friday (2/12/2022), at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta. In front of the council members, Admiral Yudom explained his vision to realize the TNI as a patriot of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) by strengthening the three dimensions in order to safeguard national sovereignty. This former student of the XXXIII/1998 Naval Academy stressed that he was ready to continue development to create a strong TNI. Thus, the people and the nation of Indonesia are more and more worthy in the eyes of the world. During the hearing, Yudo also explained three elements of the TNI’s strength that would be increased, namely human resources, key weapons system tools, and organization. After about three hours, the RPD RI Defense Commission gave the green light to Admiral TNI Yudo Margono to become commander of the TNI. The results of the Commission I meeting then received the approval of all factions of the DPR RI, during the plenary meeting forum, on Tuesday (13/12/2022). Later, after being officially sworn in before the President, Admiral Yudo would lead the TNI for about 11 months. Because, Yudo will be 58 years old, on November 26, 2023. Based on Article 71 Letter (a) of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Act No. 34 of 2004, the maximum retirement age for senior TNI officers is 58. (rid/iss )

