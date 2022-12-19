Donald Trump Jr. complains that the left is stimulating the “crazy” right





Donald Trump Jr. said in a fiery speech at AmericaFest in Phoenix on Sunday that left-wing critics hype up “crazy” conservatives to make them look unbalanced.

The son of former President Donald Trump joined several other prominent Republicans, including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and conservative commentator Candace Owens, in the lineup for the four-day event.

AmericaFest is organized by the right-wing organization Turning Point USA and was founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The former president’s son drew cheers from the crowd when he took the stage. At the start of his speech, he said he had long been called a “conspiracy theorist” because he believed Twitter was “manipulating the algorithm”.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at CPAC in Dallas on July 9, 2021. The former president’s son appeared at AmericaFest on Sunday where he said left-wing critics are highlighting ‘crazy’ conservatives for making them seem unbalanced. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Earlier this month, independent journalists worked with new Twitter owner Elon Musk to publish internal communications groups under the “Twitter Files” banner. Conservatives say this proves that the company’s management before Musk was happy with the censorship.

Trump Jr. then alleged that critics also tried to write him off because he was an “effective communicator.”

“I’m so shocked that people who are effective communicators, people who are willing to engage in the madness we’re facing, of course, they’re the ones they’re stopping,” he said. . “You know who they put – the people who can’t articulate a point, who look ridiculous, they’re the right-wing people.”

He continued: “We all have our lunatics. They’re going to reinforce that to make it look like it’s the fight, between the only rational leftist and lunatics’ rights. They’ve been doing this forever. Now we see it. But what is perhaps best is to watch the reaction of the crazed leftists right now, as they are now at least on a seemingly level playing field for the first time in history. , now they don’t want free speech because they can’t compete on issues. They never could.

The end of Trump Jr.’s speech drew rapturous applause from the crowd, with conservatives on social media tweeting praise. However, his remarks also drew some criticism.

“Wait…Junior considers himself an articulate and effective communicator…ummmm?” Twitter user @IsItOverYeti asked.

Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, sarcastically tweeted that he was pleased to see Trump Jr. acknowledging that Twitter “boosts conservative accounts over liberal accounts.” He included the link to a Salon article about a study that found conservative rather than liberal voices are amplified by Twitter’s algorithm.

During his own speech Saturday, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said he was “so grateful” that Trump Jr.’s father ran for president in 2016, and also called the politicians “weird” because they “crave the adulation of strangers”.

Newsweek has contacted The Trump Organization for additional comment.

