Politics
Wong to visit Beijing as ‘strategic dialogue’ restarts in new breakthrough in Australia-China relations
Australia’s relations with China will take another major step this week with Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s trip to Beijing to resume bilateral foreign and strategic dialogue, suspended since 2018.
The latest breakthrough follows the meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
Wong’s talks on Wednesday coincide with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China by the Whitlam government on Dec. 21, 1972, an anniversary the Chinese government had indicated it wanted to mark. It is also part of a series of meetings with foreign ministers China is conducting.
Australian exporters hope the meeting will pave the way for China to ease the trade restrictions it has imposed on Australia. Improved relations may also be positive for detained Australians Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun.
In a statement, Albanese and Wong said: In 1972, then-Prime Minister Gough Whitlam made a bold decision, recognizing the importance of commitment and cooperation between our two nations and peoples.
“In the decades since, China has become one of the world’s largest economies and Australia’s largest trading partner.
“Trade between Australia and China, as well as strong people-to-people, cultural and commercial ties, have brought significant benefits to our two countries.
They said Wong was traveling to Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese government to meet Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and hold the 6th Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue.
Albanese and Wong said they welcomed the opportunity to mark the anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Australia seeks stable relationship with China; we will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must, and engage in the national interest.
Albanese reported this latest breakthrough on Friday’s podcast with The Conversation, though he didn’t specify what form it would take.
He said: China is our main economic partner and I think that in the coming weeks you will see other measures and activities that indicate a much improved relationship, which is in the interests of both our countries, but above all in the interest of peace and security in the region.
The thaw in relations, which began with overtures from China as soon as Labor was elected, came after the Chinese government had previously refused to even return phone calls from the Morrison government.
China had been angered by the Coalition’s hard line on foreign interference and its harsh rhetoric, for which then Defense Minister Peter Dutton was notable. Australia’s push for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 has been a well-publicized source of tension.
The Albanian government has been aware of the need to exercise caution as it seeks to stabilize the relationship, repeatedly indicating that Australia will not make any concessions to secure an improvement.
Shadow Foreign Secretary Simon Birmingham said the Coalition welcomed Wong’s plans to visit.
Engagement between governments is essential to advance areas of mutual interest and to manage differences, he said, but added that the ultimate test of any dialogue is the results achieved.
Minister Wong’s visit will be judged on progress towards removing unjustified tariffs and sanctions on Australian exports; achieve fair and transparent treatment of Australians currently detained in China; advancing regional security through respect for international law; and ensure greater transparency on issues of human rights concern, Birmingham said.
Australia should also continue to call on China to use its influence over Russia to end the immoral and illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Birmingham said Wong’s visit would be the first by an Australian minister since his last visit as trade minister in November 2019.
