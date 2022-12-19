Brexit News: ‘We still don’t have it!’ Boris and Rishi are devastated as fury explodes over deal | Politics | New

Brexit: There is “no case” of returning to the EU, says Starmer

A Brexiteer leader has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, raging ‘we still don’t have Brexit’ and that the UK is still ‘connected to the EU’. Britain left the European Union on January 1, 2021 after the two sides signed an eleventh-hour trade and cooperation agreement that should have sealed the UK’s departure from the bloc. A few weeks earlier, during his election campaign, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson had widely used the slogan “Get Brexit Done”.

But Brexit tensions have exploded in recent months, with many talks between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol continually collapsing, with no agreed solution on the post-Brexit trade mechanism. not be in sight. Ben Habib, the former Brexit Party MEP and a vocal critic of the protocol, lashed out at Mr Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying Brexit was still a long way off. He told Express.co.uk: “We don’t have Brexit. It is dangerous to accept or concede that we have Brexit. We cannot pretend Brexit is over until the UK did not leave the European Union as a single country. “Northern Ireland cannot be left behind under EU laws ruled by EU courts with a border on the Irish Sea.

Brexit news: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been attacked by a leading Brexiteer

Brexit news: Boris Johnson used the slogan when campaigning for the 2019 general election

“Brexit meant the UK was able to make its own laws to chart its own independent direction for what is in the interests of the British people, so we didn’t get Brexit by that measure either. “The Trade and Cooperation Agreement binds us to many commitments in terms of state aid law, competition law, labor law and even Net Zero. The UK is still joined by l EU, so clearly we still don’t have Brexit.” Mr Habib claimed the UK was now in a position of ‘kneeling to the EU’, accusing the Tories of ‘bottling up’ the possibility of delivering Brexit fully with their huge majority in the House of Commons. He said: “Either we have the guts to break with the EU and take over our own country, in which case Brussels is going to be upset. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon sets date for ’emergency’ independence talks

Brexit news: The UK left the EU on January 1, 2021

“Alternatively we comply and kneel to the EU and right now our government kneels to the EU. The Tories have this fantastic mandate and even had a majority to fully deliver Brexit, but they bottled it.” On Friday, Mr Sunak insisted he was working “hard” to try to restore the power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland. The prime minister said during a visit to Belfast he was determined to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, admitting parts of the treaty threatened the region’s place in the union. Last February, the DUP removed its prime minister from the ministerial executive in a backlash against the Protocol, with the party insisting it will not allow a return to power-sharing until changes are made. radicals to the mechanism will not be brought. DO NOT MISS

Brexit news: Rishi Sunak is working ‘hard’ to restore power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland

He believes the protocol has undermined the country’s place within the UK by creating economic barriers to trade entering the region from Britain. Mr Sunak said: ‘I am really committed to resolving some of the protocol issues, to protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the union, to the UK, and in doing so, to restoring the executive . “That’s what the people of Northern Ireland need and deserve and that’s what I’m working hard to try to deliver. “I haven’t set a hard deadline for the talks (between the government and the EU) and I don’t want to raise people’s expectations of an imminent breakthrough. What I can tell you is that I am very determined to solve this problem.

Brexit news: The key moments that led to the UK’s exit from the EU