Politics
Brexit News: ‘We still don’t have it!’ Boris and Rishi are devastated as fury explodes over deal | Politics | New
Brexit: There is “no case” of returning to the EU, says Starmer
A Brexiteer leader has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, raging ‘we still don’t have Brexit’ and that the UK is still ‘connected to the EU’. Britain left the European Union on January 1, 2021 after the two sides signed an eleventh-hour trade and cooperation agreement that should have sealed the UK’s departure from the bloc. A few weeks earlier, during his election campaign, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson had widely used the slogan “Get Brexit Done”.
But Brexit tensions have exploded in recent months, with many talks between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol continually collapsing, with no agreed solution on the post-Brexit trade mechanism. not be in sight.
Ben Habib, the former Brexit Party MEP and a vocal critic of the protocol, lashed out at Mr Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying Brexit was still a long way off.
He told Express.co.uk: “We don’t have Brexit. It is dangerous to accept or concede that we have Brexit. We cannot pretend Brexit is over until the UK did not leave the European Union as a single country.
“Northern Ireland cannot be left behind under EU laws ruled by EU courts with a border on the Irish Sea.
Brexit news: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been attacked by a leading Brexiteer
Brexit news: Boris Johnson used the slogan when campaigning for the 2019 general election
“Brexit meant the UK was able to make its own laws to chart its own independent direction for what is in the interests of the British people, so we didn’t get Brexit by that measure either.
“The Trade and Cooperation Agreement binds us to many commitments in terms of state aid law, competition law, labor law and even Net Zero. The UK is still joined by l EU, so clearly we still don’t have Brexit.”
Mr Habib claimed the UK was now in a position of ‘kneeling to the EU’, accusing the Tories of ‘bottling up’ the possibility of delivering Brexit fully with their huge majority in the House of Commons.
He said: “Either we have the guts to break with the EU and take over our own country, in which case Brussels is going to be upset.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon sets date for ’emergency’ independence talks
Brexit news: The UK left the EU on January 1, 2021
“Alternatively we comply and kneel to the EU and right now our government kneels to the EU. The Tories have this fantastic mandate and even had a majority to fully deliver Brexit, but they bottled it.”
On Friday, Mr Sunak insisted he was working “hard” to try to restore the power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland.
The prime minister said during a visit to Belfast he was determined to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, admitting parts of the treaty threatened the region’s place in the union.
Last February, the DUP removed its prime minister from the ministerial executive in a backlash against the Protocol, with the party insisting it will not allow a return to power-sharing until changes are made. radicals to the mechanism will not be brought.
DO NOT MISS
Canary Islands urge EU to ease Brexit visa rules [LATEST]
‘Obsessed’ Guy Verhofstadt insists UK will join EU [COMMENTS]
‘Undermining democracy’ Labor reformer admits 2nd referendum a mistake [OPINION]
Brexit news: Rishi Sunak is working ‘hard’ to restore power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland
He believes the protocol has undermined the country’s place within the UK by creating economic barriers to trade entering the region from Britain.
Mr Sunak said: ‘I am really committed to resolving some of the protocol issues, to protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the union, to the UK, and in doing so, to restoring the executive .
“That’s what the people of Northern Ireland need and deserve and that’s what I’m working hard to try to deliver.
“I haven’t set a hard deadline for the talks (between the government and the EU) and I don’t want to raise people’s expectations of an imminent breakthrough. What I can tell you is that I am very determined to solve this problem.
Brexit news: The key moments that led to the UK’s exit from the EU
“The Foreign Minister met with his counterpart this week, talks are ongoing and I will work as hard and as fast as possible to find a solution to the protocol issues. I want to do this as soon as possible.”
The Prime Minister was tight-lipped on the progress of talks with the EU, adding: “I’m not going to make a routine comment on the negotiations, that wouldn’t be appropriate.
“What is of paramount importance to me is protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the union. Protocol, there are clearly areas that threaten that. I want to resolve those and I want to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the union.
“That’s what I set out to do. If we can do that, we can get the executive up and running, that’s what people need and deserve.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1710864/brexit-news-uk-eu-deal-northern-ireland-protocol-rishi-sunak-boris-johnson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brexit News: ‘We still don’t have it!’ Boris and Rishi are devastated as fury explodes over deal | Politics | New
- Stephen Herron Jr. transfers from Stanford to Louisville football
- 14 stars who made it in Hollywood because of the kindness of others | Culture
- Best Flannels for Men | December 2022
- The Cianjur earthquake reveals insufficient resilience in Indonesia
- Jokowi targets PNM Mekaar to reach 20 million customers by 2024
- UK Weather: Temperatures reach up to 14C as cold wave ends overnight | england weather
- Bollywood NYE Masquerade Party Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 22:00
- Neck-and-neck rivalry as Kenya and Uganda battle for the T20 women’s cricket title
- Asian stock markets sink on fears of global recession
- Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ Mountain Lion Euthanized in Los Angeles
- Our actor was prevented from kissing his date at the restaurant