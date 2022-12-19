‘Global catastrophe averted’: CIA chief praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says his views had impact on Russian-Ukrainian war | world news

The Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy has been applauded by the US intelligence agency CIA. Central Intelligence Agency (CAI) chief Bill Burns has praised Prime Minister Modi, saying his views on the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on Russians and could have averted a global catastrophe in the context of the Ukrainian war. CIA Director Burns said Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi raised concerns about the use of nuclear weapons and that it might have been helpful.

He said that although there is no clear evidence of Russia’s plan to use tactical nuclear weapons, the saber slashes could be intended to intimidate Ukraine.

The remarks by CIA chief Bill Burns come as Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted on December 3 that the conflict was going to take some time. He also warned of the growing threat of nuclear war. In his address to the meeting of the Human Rights Council of Russia in the Kremlin, Putin said that Russia will fight with all means at its disposal. Putin said he viewed Moscow’s nuclear arsenal as a “deterrent rather than a provocation”.

Notably, India has been calling for dialogue and diplomacy since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine. In a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and the Ukraine.

During the telephone conversation, Putin gave a basic assessment of Russia’s line in the Ukrainian leadership. The talks between the two leaders come after they met face to face on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand in September, ANI reported.

“At the request of Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin gave fundamental assessments of Russia’s line on the Ukrainian leadership,” according to the statement released by the Kremlin.

During the meeting in Samarkand, Prime Minister Modi had declared that “the era of today is not that of war”. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin said: “I know your position on the Ukrainian conflict. I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the phone conversation, Prime Minister Modi stressed that endangering nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences on public health and the environment.