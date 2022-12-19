Penny Wong’s visit to Beijing: Australia’s foreign minister to visit China this week

KEY POINTS Penny Wong will travel to China on Tuesday.

Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2018 to make the trip.

Anthony Albanese had “constructive” talks with Xi Jinping last month.

The reset of Australia-China relations is gathering pace, with Penny Wong becoming the first Australian foreign minister to visit Beijing in more than four years.

Senator Wong will visit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia. At the last sign, three years ravaged by mutual accusations and trade sanctions could be coming to an end.

“Australia seeks a stable relationship with China; we will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest,” she said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese President Xi Jinping last month. Source: Getty / Yan Yan/Xinhua Senator Wong confirmed she would meet with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in talks she said would “build” on a meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping, held on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali last month.

It will be the first time an Australian government minister has visited the country’s biggest trading partner since 2019, when then-trade minister Simon Birmingham visited before relations deteriorated sharply. Marise Payne was the last Australian foreign minister to visit China in 2018.

But is this the start of a new era in Australia-China relations?

Here’s what you need to know.

What will it be about and will it change anything?

A series of trade sanctions, still in place from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the detention of Australians in China are likely to be on the table.

Mr Albanese called his November meeting with President Xi a “positive development”, but was keen to lower expectations of rapid progress.

“You shouldn’t expect you to have a meeting like this and we come up with a position and they come to a conclusion. That’s just not how the system works,” he said. -he declares.

Senator Wong’s trip is a continuation of the recent improvement in relations, but it is not certain that anything tangible will result from it.

Mr Birmingham, now the Coalition’s foreign affairs spokesman, welcomed the announcement, saying Beijing’s suspension of face-to-face dialogue had been “counterproductive”.

“Engagement between governments is essential to advance areas of mutual interest and to manage differences,” he said.

What’s behind the change in tone?

President Xi told Mr Albanese last month that the relationship should be “cherished by both sides”.

China outwardly used the May change of government in Australia to reset the relationship, after rhetoric between it and the Coalition escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese premier also recently met with US President Joe Biden. Source: PAA, SBS Lowy Institute Australia-China relations expert Jennifer Hsu said the Coalition’s rhetoric “definitely did not resonate” in Beijing.

But there had been a marked shift in tone and language under his successor since the May election, she said.

“It’s about engagement rather than potential conflict,” she told SBS News.

Analysts say China’s struggles on the home front – the government faces slow economic growth and – means that Beijing has every interest in normalizing its relations with its main trading partners.

China has also reached out to Washington, despite the anger . President Xi a major milestone, while Anthony Blinken, the US equivalent of Senator Wong, is also expected to visit China early next year.

Ms Hsu said China had felt “encircled” by the United States in recent years, including the AUKUS pact it signed with Australia in 2021.

But with growing and “quite difficult” problems at home and abroad, she said President Xi’s priority was to strengthen China’s economy.

“One of the key parts of this is making sure China has access to the technology it needs, [and] to the materials it demands from Australia: iron ore, steel, coal,” she said.

How did we come here?

Relations between the pair had simmered following Australia’s decision in 2018 to block Chinese company Huawei from involvement in its 5G network, citing national security concerns.

But it was Australia’s decision to go it alone in calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 that appeared to cause large-scale deterioration.

A wave of Chinese sanctions on Australian products – including barley, beef and wine – followed over the next 18 months, .

Chinese officials have for years refused to pick up the phone with their Australian counterparts, although Canberra has repeatedly tried to keep the lines of communication open.

In November 2020, Beijing released a list of 14 grievances with Canberra, including allegations that Australia was deliberately stoking anti-China hysteria and acting at the behest of the United States in the Indo-Pacific.

It was called “absurdity” by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “Australia is a sovereign country. We make our own decisions based on [our] national interests,” he said in November 2020.

Less than a fortnight later, an outraged Mr Morrison also demanded an apology from Beijing in 2020, after a Chinese government official tweeted a graphic, doctored image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to his throat. a kid.

The provocative image was an apparent reference to the Brereton Report, which detailed evidence of alleged war crimes committed by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.

Australia has repeatedly raised the detention of two Australians – journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun – in China.

Ms. Lei was arrested more than two years ago on charges of espionage by China. She faced a trial behind closed doors last year, but has yet to learn the outcome. Her partner says consular visits have been extremely limited.