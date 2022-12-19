Bharatiya Janata Party – Congress targets PM Modi with China videos





The entire BJP, from party chairman JPNadda to spokespersons, tries to portray Rahul Gandhi as someone close to China but was unable to come up with the kind of ammunition the PM offered in Congress against himself. As Beijing threatened India’s borders, the opposition party released two videos showing Modi bragging about his special relationship with China and its President Xi Jinping.

In one, Modi says: Cheen ke saath mera niji roop se bhi vishesh nata hai. Main ussey bahut gehra rishta samajhta hun (I have a special personal connection with China. I consider it a very deep connection). He adds: The Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang stayed in my ancestral village, Vadnagar, and then went to Xian, the hometown of Xi Jinping. These are also signs of the moody type. (It is also an exceptional signal, I believe). In the other video, Modi says: Does the leader of the nation. Ye apne aap mein jo paramparagat se vaishwik sambandhon ki tarcha hoti hai, ussse plus un hai. Aur you plus un samajhne ke liye kaiyon ko samay lagega (The leaders of two nations have so much emotional connection, such closeness, such brotherhood. This amounts to the traditional understanding of global relations, plus one. And many people will need time to understand this plus one). In the absence of anything similar against Rahul, the BJP reported Chinese funds for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rahuls’ meetings with the president and Chinese envoy, though the PM Cares Fund and several related trusts to the RSS-BJP also reportedly received Chinese funding. Modi repeatedly recalled how Xi himself told him about the stay of famous Chinese travelers in the ancestral village of Modis, emphasizing his strong personal connection with the Chinese president. Congress leaders pointed to these statements and wondered how Nadda and other BJP leaders would have reacted if they found a video of Rahul or Manmohan Singh speaking that language about China. Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh released a statement saying: Some time ago, you expressed your brotherhood and closeness to President Xi Jinping and described your relationship as more one. You said that What’s Modi’s thing? (Xi had done his homework on Modi). Is China’s renewed aggressiveness the result of such in-depth study? Could it be that, as you said in 2013, the problem is not at the border, the problem is in Delhi? Ramesh, who attends the Bharat Jodo Yatra, began his statement by saying: Pradhan Mantriji, all mute on his face, joins India (Break your silence on China, unite India). Launching a new set of questions to the Prime Minister, he said: 1. After two years of protracted disengagement, what encouraged the Chinese to try to take control of the Indian post in the Yangtse region at Tawang? India has dominated the Yangtze since Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deployed forces there in 1986 during the Sumdorong Chu confrontation. How dare the Chinese open a new front? He added: According to some reports, Chinese intrusions have become larger and more frequent in the eastern sector. Previous governments had the confidence to take journalists and MPs to the front in 1965, 1971 and Kargil in 1999. Even Doklam was discussed in the parliamentary standing committee on defence. What is the Prime Minister hiding from the Indian people? Why is he running away from a discussion? He asked two more questions: 3. After 16 rounds of military-level talks, the Chinese remain settled 18 km deep in Depsang. Indian patrols cannot access hundreds of square kilometers of territory in this critical strategic area. What does PM Modi offer on this? 4. Why do critical gaps in our capabilities persist despite a growing threat from China? The head of the Indian Air Force has officially stated that it is 12 squadrons short of reaching the desired fighter strength of 42 squadrons. While the UPA has ordered 6 Scorpene submarines, the 75I project for another 6 submarines faces repeated delays. Army recruitment under the Agnipath program fell sharply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/congress-targets-pm-modi-with-china-videos/cid/1904588

