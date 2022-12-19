Will not act against Bajwa if he attains power: Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures as he speaks at an event. AFP/FileImran Khan says he asked Bajwa to arrest 10-12 people. Ex-COAS wanted Aleem Khan to be CM Punjab, says PTI chief. Elections within 90 days of dissolution are a test of ‘neutrality’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Sunday he would take no action against General (Retired) Bajwa if he returns to power, calling his grievances with the former COAS a “dispute personal”.

The former prime minister made the remarks while meeting with a delegation from the Council of Pakistani Newspaper Editors (CPNE) at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran added that the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, said they would remain neutral. However, he added that the biggest test of his neutrality would be the holding of elections within three months of the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies.

The PTI leader added that he became certain that a plan had been hatched to overthrow the PTI government when Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz Hameed was removed from his post as DG ISI.

I told General Bajwa that if the plan to overthrow the government succeeds, no one will be able to manage the country’s economy, he added.

Imran Khan said he asked the former army chief how Shehbaz, who is named in corruption cases worth 16 billion rupees, could be considered for the post of prime minister, but he later learned that corruption was not a problem for General (retired) Bajwa.

The PTI leader reiterated that the former COAS wanted Aleem Khan to be the chief minister of Punjab. However, he found out about Aleem Khan’s involvement in corruption and denied his claim, he added.

Imran said the country’s economy would have performed even better if a global pandemic had not hit, shutting down the world, especially China, for two years.

The country’s economy is collapsing as people’s incomes stagnate, how do you repay loans in this situation, he wondered? A country cannot prosper if there is no rule of law, he added.

I told General Bajwa that if we catch 10-12 most corrupt people, everything will be back on track. We had a decent relationship with Gen Bajwa but I don’t know what happened later, he said.

Speaking about the Toshakhana case, the PTI leader said if there had been any corruption during his tenure, opponents would have raised it rather than only highlighting the Toshakhana issue.

Toshakhana is not a museum. If I hadn’t bought the watch, it would have been bought by someone else at an auction, he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari also bought expensive cars at the Toshakhana.

The former prime minister further said that he will not form a weak government this time as he is unable to deliver results.

