President Jokowi asks banks other than BRI to look after MSMEs





Jokowi encouraged banks to distribute KUR to MSMEs. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the banking sector to pay more attention to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He encouraged banks except Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) to distribute KUR to MSME players. “I know that BRI (PT BRI Persero Tbk) is way above (the share of credit for MSMEs), it is already very high. Other banks should also be encouraged to care about the management of micro, small and average,” Jokowi said. during the People’s Business Credit (KUR) cluster handover at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday (19/12/2022). Jokowi called on the banking sector to achieve a minimum credit allocation of 30% for MSMEs from the total credit portfolio as a government target. “I asked the bank that the figure I put forward a few years ago, 30% for MSMEs, could really be increased,” he said. Jokowi also urged MSMEs to use bank loans appropriately and responsibly. The loan is a government program, namely KUR which is currently experiencing rapid growth, with the creation of the KUR Cluster. “Existing loan facilities are being used to the best of their ability to ensure that they are well targeted and that the distribution process is truly transparent and accountable,” Jokowi said. He said the government also has many programs to develop MSMEs, such as KUR or the Mekaar program of PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM Mekaar). Previously, the number of customers PNM each other only 500,000 people. “Today it has reached (PNM Mekaar customers) 13.5 million people. So don’t let opinions say that the government doesn’t pay attention to the mic, little ones, that’s a big mistake. On of the 500,000 (PNM customers of Mekaar) there are now 13.5 million,” Jokowi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/rn4gu7484/presiden-jokowi-minta-bank-selain-bri-peduli-kepada-umkm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos