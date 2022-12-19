Young conservatives send mixed messages about Trump at MAGA rally





11,000 attendees filled a convention hall and breakout rooms to hear from right-wing commentators and a handful of elected officials, most of whom denounced woke liberalism and RINO Republicans.

At points in the scene here, Trump and his policies were praised. DeSantis too. But aside from unsuccessful Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, speakers largely distanced themselves from the budding 2024 campaign, with most refusing to swear loyalty to Trump in his bid for president.

I love them both so much. So I don’t really want to deal with the fact that they might have to race against each other, said Kevin Flaherty, a 19-year-old conference participant from Detroit. But Flaherty said he would support DeSantis over Trump, believing the Florida governor would have greater appeal to independent voters.

People cheer as former President Donald Trump arrives on stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The balancing act was on full display during the opening session of the events on Saturday, when the evening’s keynote speaker, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, was questioned by a young audience member who of the two men he would support in a presidential primary.

Carlson laughs nervously. He suggested that his endorsement wouldn’t matter much anyway. He touted DeSanti’s undeniable appeal to voters in Florida and elsewhere.

Next, Carlson talked about Trump in the past tense.

I’m so grateful that Donald Trump showed up in 2016. Donald Trump completely changed my outlook on everything, Carlson said. He introduced himself and said things like, why don’t we have a border? Or my favorite is, what is NATO for?

And it just exposed the whole thing, and I’m so grateful to have seen that.

Carlson told attendees he doesn’t endorse anyone in the upcoming presidential primary. And he makes no guesses, either, as to which man will emerge victorious.

At this point, it looks like two forces are closing in at high speed, Carlson said of the possible Trump-DeSantis showdown he’s watching unfold. So we’re two years less a month away from the presidential election, and I’m quite comfortable showing my utter ignorance and telling you that I have no idea. But I can’t wait to see it.

Obviously, Trump sidekicks his own son, Donald Trump Jr., and his future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to him. But they focused on Trump’s record during his tenure in the White House, without specifically mentioning his last campaign. Trump Jr. teased that his father was the best qualified person to stand up not only to Democrats, but also to the donor class.

Guilfoyle at one point read a list of Trump’s accomplishments in office, before ending his speech with the former presidents’ signature campaign slogan that the crowd could make America great again.

Lake, a charismatic former television reporter, became an instant sensation on the right by championing the stolen election theories Trump debunked, as she did on Sunday regarding her own race, which she lost last month. She received applause when she said she wanted to see Trump returned to power.

This man cares more about this country than anyone I know, Lake said.

But other former Trump loyalists held back.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who was among the most vocal members of Congress to refuse to certify the results of the 2020 election, did not mention Trump in his speech.

Kayleigh McEnany, one of Trump’s former press secretary, recalled moments from her job in the White House and how she faced challenges on the job. But his speech focused on Trump of the past, without mentioning his return to power.

While the annual meeting of leaders of Republican Jewish coalitions last month featured speeches from a slate of potential 2024 candidates, including DeSantis, the Las Vegas event was more intimate and donor-focused. In Phoenix, the vast majority of those present appeared to be still in their twenties.

Former President Donald Trump addresses attendees at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida | Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

At July’s Turning Points student rally, Trump won the straw poll overwhelmingly, receiving 79% support to DeSantis’ 19% as both were options in a hypothetical 2024 primary. was sponsored by Turning Points’ political arm, Turning Point Action.

There will be no redoing the survey at the December conference. Instead, the organization will survey attendees about their preference for Republican National Committee Chairman, as Ronna McDaniel faces a challenge in next month’s leadership election.

New national surveys released last week showed a Republican base drifting away from Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential primary. Separate Wall Street Journal and USA Today/Suffolk University polls found DeSantis leading Trump by double digits in a hypothetical head-to-head primary matchup, while other polls show former presidents’ favor among Republicans falling this fall.

Pete Duke, a 21-year-old attending the University of Tennessee, said he likes Trump, but it’s an easy choice to choose DeSantis as the party’s nominee in 2024. The problem with Trump? All he does is talk about 2020, Duke said.

What I hear from people my age is that everyone who says Let’s go Brandon to those football games, you ask them they say Ron DeSantis is our leader, Duke continued. Not Trump. And they all love Trump.

Younger Republican party activists certainly like Trump. The events showroom featured far fewer kiosks selling Trump memorabilia than recent conservative conferences targeting an older demographic here, replaced by dozens of ring lights at selfie stations. But the Trump signs were still everywhere.

Grace Rykaczewski, a 22-year-old from New Jersey, clutched a T-shirt dress she had just purchased with a grid of Trump facial expressions. Going forward, Rykaczewski said she plans to support Trump, given his impact on the anti-abortion movement in the United States. But she thinks both Trump and DeSantis are great options.

Acknowledging that DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban this year, Rykaczewski said she could be won over if the Florida governor pursued tougher abortion laws and that she wanted to see younger blood in the White House.

I think DeSantis is awesome. I love that he has a young family,” Rykaczewski said. There would potentially be a time when if DeSantis were to step up and be the pro-life lawyer I needed him to be, I would probably support him.

