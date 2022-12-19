Imran will sweep the elections, predicts Asad Umar – Pakistan





QUETTA: PTI General Secretary Asad Umar claimed on Sunday that Imran Khan would become Prime Minister in 2023 after winning the elections, adding that the latter’s announcement to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies had panicked the leadership of the PDM because she knows that she cannot win the elections against the PTI.

Addressing a public meeting at the Railway Hockey Ground, he said the country was facing a severe economic crisis and political instability and that snap elections were the only way to get Pakistan out of this situation.

A senior leader of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Abdul Bari Kakar, and some tribal elders announced their joining the PTI on the occasion.

Mr. Umar said that the PTI would form its government not only in the Center but also in the provinces, including Balochistan. He said that the PTI government has given special attention to the development of Balochistan and recalled that it announced a special Rs 600 billion program for the development of these areas which had remained neglected in the past due to various reasons.

Accuses PDM of depriving the provinces of their constitutional rights

The former minister harshly criticized the PDM government. He claimed that JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman decided to run in Baluchistan’s upcoming elections instead of his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency because it was defeated in the latest polls by PTI Ali Amin. Gandapur. However, he hoped, the people of Balochistan would also reject the JUI-F leader.

He claimed that during the PTI government, the economy was growing as agricultural and industrial growth was on the rise and people were getting employment opportunities, but as part of a well-planned plot, the government led by Imran was ousted and an imported government was imposed on the people who had destroyed the growing economy in all sectors.

Referring to the politics of Balochistans, Mr. Umar said they always wait for a special signal instead of trusting people. It’s politics. We are ending the signal policy because we believe in the power of the people who are the real owners of the country, he said, adding that the PTI would only accept the decision of the people and not the decision taken behind closed doors .

The government can only discuss the date of the election and its procedure, he said.

He alleged that the imported government deprived the provinces of their constitutional rights, so that Balochistan and other provinces were facing a severe financial crisis.

He said that the PTI would not let the PDM government run away from the field and would defeat it in the elections. Speaking of a post-dissolution situation of the assemblies, he said that if elections were held in 70% of Pakistan, it would simply be impossible for the current system to continue in the rest of the country.

Former NA Vice President Qasim Khan Suri, former Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Munir Baloch also spoke. The gist of their speeches was that people had already given their decision in Imran Khan’s favor when they took to the streets in large numbers immediately after the PTI government was ousted through a conspiracy earlier this year .

Posted in Dawn, December 19, 2022

