Northeast region via Tripura becomes gateway for global trade PM Modi
The Prime Minister lays the foundation stone, inaugurates and dedicates to the nation various key initiatives worth more than Rs. 4,350 crores
The northeastern region through Tripura is becoming a gateway for international trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Agartala on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said efforts are being made to make local here, global.
He also informed about the new avenues that will open with the Agartala-Akhaura railway line and the India-Thailand-Myanmar road infrastructure.
He further added that connectivity has been enhanced with the construction of the international terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.
“As a result, Tripura is developing as an important logistics hub in the North East,” he said.
The Prime Minister credited the efforts of the government to make internet connectivity available in Tripura which is extremely helpful for today’s youth.
It is thanks to the efforts of the twin-engine government of Tripura that many panchayats are now connected to fiber optics,” he added.
While talking about Tripura, he said, Tripura is getting its first dental college today, the Prime Minister remarked saying that the young people of Tripura will now have the opportunity to become doctors without having to leave the state .
He further informed that today more than 2 lakh poor in the state are performing Grih Pravesh in their new pucca houses where the owners of the houses are our mothers and sisters.
The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate the women of these households who will become owners for the first time.
Tripura is one of the leading states when it comes to building houses for the poor,” the Prime Minister said.
