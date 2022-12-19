Trump unleashes deranged rant as Jan. 6 panel plans to recommend criminal charges





Donald Trump took to his beleaguered social media app on Saturday night to lash out at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising following reports the panel plans to use its final meeting on Monday to recommend criminal charges against the former president and White House hopeful in 2024.

“They say the Screened Committee of Democrats, Misfits and Thugs, with no representation from Republicans in good standing, is set to recommend criminal charges to the highly partisan, political and corrupt Department of Justice for the ‘PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY’ . ‘ speech I gave on January 6,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That speech and my actions were sweet and loving, especially compared to the wild spewing of HATE from the Democrats. Why didn’t they investigate massive voter fraud or send in the troops? SCAM!”

The former president’s outburst came after multiple media outlets reported on Saturday that the Jan. 6 House panel, which spent more than a year investigating the 2021 insurrection and presenting its findings at a public hearings, intends to vote on Monday to fire Trump and some of his top aides to the Justice Department.

Politico reported that the panel offered several criminal charges against Trump, including “18 USC 2383, insurrection; 18 USC 1512(c), obstruction of due process; and 18 USC 371, conspiracy to defraud the United States government”.

“The DOJ, which is already conducting a criminal investigation into Trump’s actions related to Jan. 6, is not required to review referrals from Congress, which carry no legal weight,” Politico noted. “However, the select committee plans to act in the hope that input from lawmakers can influence prosecution decision-making. Panel chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) also raised the possibility of referrals. to outside entities like the bar associations for the constellation of lawyers involved in election subversion efforts.”

Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), said on Saturday that the recommended charges seemed reasonable.

“Obstruction of due process and conspiracy to defraud the United States are charges for which the evidence against Donald Trump in the effort to nullify the 2020 election [is] extremely strong,” Bookbinder wrote on Twitter. “Insurrection is a more difficult charge to prove criminally and not strictly necessary. But it did, and the committee did a remarkable job of showing the connection between Trump’s actions and mob violence. I think it’s the right decision to include it in a reference.”

According to The Guardian, the House panel is also “likely to make criminal referrals against former White House advisers, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and make civil referrals to the committee of House ethics for GOP congressmen and to recommend disbarments for Trump lawyers.”

