Jokowi officially appoints Yudo Margono as TNI commander





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo officially appointed Admiral Yudo Margono as Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) at the State Palace on Monday (19/12/2022). The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree Number 91/TNI Year 2022 regarding the dismissal and appointment of the Commander of TNI, which was read by the Presidential Military Secretary, Rear Admiral TNI Hersan. After reading the decree, President Joko Widodo was sworn in. Also read: Jokowi appoints Yudo Margono as TNI commander today “For the love of God, I swear that I will be faithful to the NKRI based on Pancasila and the Constitution of 1945, and that I will apply all legal regulations in a simple manner. For the sake of my devotion to the nation and the country “, said Yudo while speaking the oath and the promise. “That in performing my duties, I will uphold the ethics of duty, perform my duties as well as possible and with a full sense of responsibility, that I will uphold the soldier’s oath,” Yudo continued. With this inauguration, Admiral Yudo Margono officially replaced the former commander of the TNI, General Andika Perkasa, who was about to retire. The inauguration was attended by a number of state officials, including the Army Chief of Staff (KSAD), General Dudung Abdurachman, the Army Chief of Staff of the (KSAU), Field Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, General Andika Perkasa, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Chief Justice. of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman. Also present were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, PDI General Secretary Perjuangan Hasto Kristiyanto, DPR RI Chairman Puan Maharani and Steering Committee for Pancasila Ideology Enhancement (BPIP) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. Also read: Keeping the great promise and task of Yudo Margono, the new TNI commander Meanwhile, before being sworn in today, the House of Representatives (DPR) Committee I had endorsed Yudo Margono as a candidate for the post of TNI commander. The approval was decided after the Commission of DPR I convened Good and good test against Yudo as a candidate for commander of the TNI on December 2, 2022. Then, on December 13, 2022, Yudo was confirmed as commander of the TNI to replace Andika. Yudo Margono is the TNI commander who comes from the maritime dimension. Prior to becoming Commander-in-Chief, he served as Chief of Naval Staff (KSAL). Read also : Profile and wealth of Yudo Margono, today appointed commander of the TNI Yudo is a farmer’s son who was born in Madiun, East Java on November 26, 1965. He graduated from the 33rd Naval Academy (AAL) in 1988.

