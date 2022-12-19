Politics
TNI commander upholds TNI neutrality in face of 2024 elections
President of RI, Joko Widodo asked the new TNI commander, TNI Admiral Yudo Margono, to maintain the neutrality of the TNI so that it is not drawn into practical politics in the 2024 elections.
This was stated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo during a press conference at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday (12/19/2022) after the inauguration of TNI Commander.
Present at the press conference were Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and the new TNI Commander, TNI Admiral Yudo Margono.
Joko Widodo or known as Jokowi emphasized avoiding practical politics in the 2024 elections and acting firmly in accordance with the provisions and laws. This means that the neutrality of the TNI must be maintained.
Therefore, it is important that the TNI and Polri work together to maintain the conducive state, political stability and security in the context of development and economic growth to face the challenges of the global economy in the future. .
The level of public trust in the TNI is currently at its highest and this must be maintained and increased by building a more professional TNI, Jokowi said.
Regarding the treatment of dangerous criminal groups (KKB) in Papua, promised more humane treatment, Joko Widodo said that it was a good thing.
Humanists are good, but you have to be firm. If they are not firm, they will continue to do so until when, not to end later, Jokowi said.
The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi, has promised to immediately appoint the Chief of Naval Staff (Kastaf AL) after Yudo Margono becomes Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces.
Chief of Staff of the Navy as soon as possible, the sure candidate is not 1 star, nor 2 stars, but 3. If he was appointed immediately, he specified.
Previously. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, appointed Admiral TNI Yudo Margono as TNI Commander at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (19/12/2022) after passing the due diligence test in the Indonesian Parliament (Read: Indonesian President appoints Yudo Margono as TNI Commander).
city of Chanel Youtube Secretary President RIthe inauguration procession began with the reading of Presidential Decree (SK) No. 901/TNI/2022 regarding the dismissal and appointment of the Commander of the TNI.
The decree contains the first respectful dismissal accompanied by thanksgiving of TNI General Andika Perkasa from the position of TNI commander. Second, appoint TNI Admiral Yudo Margono as TNI Commander.
After reading the SK, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo took the oath in accordance with the Islamic religion which Admiral TNI Yudo Margono adheres to. The president had time to repeat a sentence in the oath, because Yudo Margono said the word act, not an oath.
After that, the President of the Republic of Indonesia signed the minutes after Yudo. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Menkophukam Machfud MD also witnessed the signing of the minutes.
The procession continued with the installation of the position panels and the handing over of the witness as Commander TNI. The president removed Yudo’s old rank and installed a new rank as Commander of the TNI, also placing a sign of command in the form of a jengkol on the left chest.
Attending the inauguration were a number of state officials such as Puan Maharani (Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament), Megawati Soekarnoputri (Chairman of the BPI), cabinet secretaries and key officials within the TNI. (imn)
Publisher: Iman NR
