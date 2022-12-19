Russia welcomes Turkish proposal for trilateral mechanism with Syria – Middle East Monitor





Russia has welcomed Turkiye’s proposal for a trilateral summit with Syria, as Ankara continues to seek reconciliation with Damascus after a decade of hostility. According to the Russian press agency InterfaxRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov yesterday responded to reporters who asked about the Kremlin’s view on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal this week for a “trilateral mechanism” with Russia and the Syria. “We always welcome questions regarding the normalization of relations between neighboring sovereign states,” Bogdanov said. While mentioning the importance of ensuring Syria’s reaction to the initiative, which is not yet known, the Deputy Foreign Minister said that Turkiye’s proposal “can only be welcomed “. When Erdogan told reporters about his suggestion to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following a trip to Turkmenistan, he also said that Putin “looked on him with a good eye”. OPINION: The world will regret bringing Assad back from the cold However, Syrian regime President Bashar al-Assad himself appears to disagree, according to reports and sources published earlier this month that Assad rejected Russia’s attempts to arrange a meeting with Erdogan. The Turkish president’s openness to meeting his Syrian counterpart has been evident in recent months, confirming that intelligence talks and cooperation with Damascus have resumed and are continuing, and asserting that a meeting with Assad is possible. Ankara’s efforts to reconcile with the Assad regime come after a decade of hostility, following Syria’s security services’ brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters and the destruction it caused during the civil war that followed and in progress. Erdogan’s reconciliation campaign is seen as part of efforts to return millions of Syrian refugees to their country, satisfy Turkish electoral bases ahead of next year’s upcoming elections and win aid from the Syrian regime to crack down on Kurdish militias in northeast Syria. along the border with Turkey. LILY: Russia negotiates to stop Turkish ground operation in northern Syria

