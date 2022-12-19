Ally warns Imran Khan not to speak against General Bajwa





Lahore, December 18: A day after Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan censured former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) in his speech, the minister Pakistan Punjab chief Chaudhry Parvez Elahi – who sat on his right – resolved to defend the former military leader, according to media reports.

Elahi said he and his party would be the first to defend General Bajwa if anything was said against him.

“I felt very bad when Khan spoke against General Bajwa,” the chief minister said, speaking in an informal chat with reporters, The News reported.

Referring to Khan’s criticism of the former army chief in an address to workers and party supporters on Saturday, he said the former COAS was a ‘benefactor’ and nothing should be said against benefactors .

“General Bajwa (Retired) has a lot of favors on him (Khan); hence favors should not be forgotten,” the Punjab CM reminded the PTI chief, The News reported.

He said they are allies of PTI instead of opponents, but cannot forget the favors of their “benefactors”.

The Punjab chief minister said Khan did not allow former federal minister Moonis Elahi to sit with him, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) backed Imran Khan.

“We agreed immediately when Imran Khan called for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly,” he added.

On Saturday, Khan, in his address to PTI workers, criticized the former army chief, saying he was ‘planning the removal of his government’ and was aware that some elements wanted to impose Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister. , reported The News.

The former prime minister was flanked by Parvez and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa told me he doesn’t want this (Shehbaz becoming prime minister to happen). So who is responsible?

