Nixon’s attorney says Trump’s 2024 presidential bid won’t matter amid Jan. 6 indictment





Nixon’s former attorney John Dean expects the January 6 committee to recommend charges against Trump. He believes the committee has a “damning case” against the former president. Dean argues that Trump’s presidential bid “in court should make no difference.” Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

John Dean, White House attorney for former President Richard Nixon, said he expects charges to be brought against former President Donald Trump this week due to the “damning case” presented by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

According to Politico, the Jan. 6 committee will decide in a vote on Monday whether to recommend charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department and is set to pursue that he be charged with insurrection, d Obstruction of Due Process and Conspiracy to Defraud the U.S. Government.

The committee is also expected to release a report on Wednesday, Insider previously reported.

On Sunday, Dean, who is a CNN contributor, told CNN host Fredricka Whitfield that Monday would be a “historic day” because of the vote. He argues that the panel has a case to take to the DOJ and that he would be surprised if no charges were filed given that the department has hired a special prosecutor.

“I think they have a lot more evidence than we know. We know from their ten hearings what they generally exposed,” Dean said.

“I think even if they didn’t make Trump, there are certainly a lot of others, but I think they will include Trump. And that’s a unique problem in our system: we don’t have continued a former president. There are all kinds of political fallout from this. There are practical fallouts and there are legal fallouts, ”he added.

Dean and Whitfield also compared Trump and former President Richard Nixon, who resigned after his involvement in Watergate began to be investigated.

“The Senate Watergate Committee didn’t venture that far when investigating Nixon,” said Dean, who was appointed by Nixon to lead the investigation into the 1972 Watergate scandal. But unlike Nixon, who was pardoned after the Watergate scandal led to his resignation, Trump has already announced his 2024 presidential bid.

“It’s hard to read his decision to run for president, and as soon as he took it, as anything other than some sort of defense that would cast efforts to prosecute him in a very political light. It’s as he would like. That way he could draw attention to his base and say, “Oh, it’s just a witch hunt, they don’t want me to win the presidency again.” “

Dean doubts that running for president will shield him from legal ramifications: “Well, I don’t think he’ll win the presidency again. I’m not even sure he will again with the nomination, but that gives him political cover which, in fact, in court should make no difference.”

“I think it’s a lot about our democracy and not seeing our presidents abuse their power and use it to somehow corrupt the electoral process,” Dean added.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/former-nixon-watergate-trump-presidential-court-law-jan-6-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos