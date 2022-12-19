Therese Raphaels View to 2023: Sometimes the future is obvious

Comment this story Comment

What to expect in 2023 Forecasting is a game of cups in part because the potential inputs are so numerous that even the most complex models are unlikely to account for the wide range of possibilities. Or, as Ian Wilson, a former General Electric Co. executive, put it, no amount of sophistication is going to dim the fact that all your knowledge is about the past and all your decisions are about the future.

And yet, sometimes we don’t need to look beyond current weather conditions to see that a storm is coming. If the past year has taught us anything, it’s to take known risks and double them.

This was true of the geopolitical picture. Last December, more than 120,000 Russian troops massed around three sides of Ukraine and intelligence services were warning that the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin was not a bluff. The drums of war were deafening, but few imagined the scale of the carnage that ensued or the impact it would have.

This was also true in the British economy. By the end of last year, the disruption of global supply chains and soaring energy prices had already propelled inflation on an upward trajectory. Brexit was also getting real: UK households were already paying $5.8 billion ($7.08 billion) in higher food bills by the end of 2021, according to research from the London School of Economics. In other words, despite the enthusiastic words of Boris Johnson, the sounds of a sudden economic shutdown were audible, putting the UK on track to become the slowest growing advanced nation in 2023. .

And it was true for British politics. As the last year drew to a close, Boris Johnson’s future looked fragile, but not terminal. Reports of booze-filled social gatherings in Downing Street, at a time when the rest of the country was housebound due to Covid, provided a focal point of public anger. Of course, there is only ever one cockroach; these stories kept coming and eventually Johnson’s poor judgment, chaotic management style and concealment tested the patience of even his loyal followers. Meanwhile, two rising party stars Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were sharpening their swords for a leadership race.

Then there was Truss’ brief but tumultuous period as prime minister. Signs from her previous ministerial roles and her campaign and reports from those who had watched her closely for years all suggested she was not suited for the job. His leadership promises were the kind of generalizations that people only say to a small electorate, as the 170,000 Tory voters are called, but abandon when in office. Views were so unanimous that I wondered optimistically whether, like Margaret Thatcher in her day, she might not end up surprising us. The surprise was one that conservatives will never want to repeat. Some scriptures are really on the wall.

And yet, a risk did not materialize. Many believed the death of Queen Elizabeth II would leave the monarchy struggling and public support would dwindle. Its early days, but this transition is a testament to the power of preparation and institutions that can adapt to the times while remaining grounded in their sense of purpose.

What does all this tell us about the year ahead?

The obvious flashing red lights are in Britain’s healthcare and its housing sectors, both of which reflect longstanding and worsening problems that portend trouble for the government and prospects for economic growth. The more hard-line rhetoric you hear about immigration, the more likely these larger issues are to go unresolved.

An optimist might say that there are also signs of more enlightened thinking. The disruption of the pandemic and the turmoil of the past year have revealed the dangers of complacency and awakened a generational opportunity for a fresh look at everything from Britain’s relationships around the world to its healthcare model and institutions. . The leadership of the two main political parties has become more centrist and focused on economic growth, policy implementation and restoring trust in public life. Labor leader Keir Starmer has a plan for the biggest devolution of power Britain has ever seen.

It’s easier to tear down than build, of course. If we are to double our perception of future risks, we should probably halve the prospect that these opportunities will be seized. It would still be something to celebrate.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was the editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal Europe.