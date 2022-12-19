The yen rises as the Japanese government prepares to have a more flexible inflation target

The yen rose on Monday after the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on the latter’s inflation target, potentially paving the way for an ultra-high monetary policy adjustment. -accommodative of the BOJ.

The yen was 0.6% stronger at 135.91 to the dollar, after hitting a high of 135.80 earlier in the session.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aiming to make the BOJ’s 2% inflation target more flexible by revising his decade-old joint statement with the central bank, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The current statement commits the BOJ to achieving its inflation target “as soon as possible”, and the BOJ has firmly stuck to its accommodative monetary policy. This position and the resulting interest rate differentials with the rest of the world have caused the yen to fall more than 15% this year.

“I think the bottom line is that it maybe provides some welcome flexibility, but it doesn’t limit monetary policy biases one way or another,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and of strategy at Mizuho Bank.

“And so ultimately it doesn’t necessarily have an imminent or outsized impact on the yen, at least until clarity emerges on intent and execution.”

Elsewhere, the dollar fell slightly at the start of Asian trade, with sterling last 0.29% higher at $1.2175, after falling 1% last week as investors bet the Bank of England (BoE) could be nearing the end of its rate hike cycle.

The euro gained 0.14% to $1.0598, while the Aussie rose 0.25% to $0.6703.

The US dollar index slipped 0.18% to 104.62.

A series of central bank meetings last week saw the BoE, Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) each hike rates by 50 basis points, with the Fed and ECB delivering hawkish messages and promising more future increases, even at the risk of harming growth.

U.S. business activity contracted further in December as new orders fell to their lowest level in just over two and a half years, S&P Global reported on Friday in its U.S. composite PMI production flash index. .

In China, President Xi Jinping and his top officials have pledged to shore up the country’s struggling economy next year as it grapples with a worsening spread of Covid infections after abruptly ending to many key principles of its zero-Covid policy.

The Chinese offshore yuan was last slightly higher at 6.9720 to the dollar.

“I think the pace of easing has been too fast,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“In the near term, economic data will continue to weaken and show the Covid-related disruptions, and I think if we see further deterioration in economic data, then markets will likely rethink their optimistic outlook for the Chinese economy. “