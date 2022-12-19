Politics
The yen rises as the Japanese government prepares to have a more flexible inflation target
A customer holds a 1,000 yen note at a food stall in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Seong Joon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The yen rose on Monday after the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on the latter’s inflation target, potentially paving the way for an ultra-high monetary policy adjustment. -accommodative of the BOJ.
The yen was 0.6% stronger at 135.91 to the dollar, after hitting a high of 135.80 earlier in the session.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aiming to make the BOJ’s 2% inflation target more flexible by revising his decade-old joint statement with the central bank, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.
The current statement commits the BOJ to achieving its inflation target “as soon as possible”, and the BOJ has firmly stuck to its accommodative monetary policy. This position and the resulting interest rate differentials with the rest of the world have caused the yen to fall more than 15% this year.
“I think the bottom line is that it maybe provides some welcome flexibility, but it doesn’t limit monetary policy biases one way or another,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and of strategy at Mizuho Bank.
“And so ultimately it doesn’t necessarily have an imminent or outsized impact on the yen, at least until clarity emerges on intent and execution.”
Elsewhere, the dollar fell slightly at the start of Asian trade, with sterling last 0.29% higher at $1.2175, after falling 1% last week as investors bet the Bank of England (BoE) could be nearing the end of its rate hike cycle.
The euro gained 0.14% to $1.0598, while the Aussie rose 0.25% to $0.6703.
The US dollar index slipped 0.18% to 104.62.
A series of central bank meetings last week saw the BoE, Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) each hike rates by 50 basis points, with the Fed and ECB delivering hawkish messages and promising more future increases, even at the risk of harming growth.
U.S. business activity contracted further in December as new orders fell to their lowest level in just over two and a half years, S&P Global reported on Friday in its U.S. composite PMI production flash index. .
In China, President Xi Jinping and his top officials have pledged to shore up the country’s struggling economy next year as it grapples with a worsening spread of Covid infections after abruptly ending to many key principles of its zero-Covid policy.
The Chinese offshore yuan was last slightly higher at 6.9720 to the dollar.
“I think the pace of easing has been too fast,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
“In the near term, economic data will continue to weaken and show the Covid-related disruptions, and I think if we see further deterioration in economic data, then markets will likely rethink their optimistic outlook for the Chinese economy. “
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/19/forex-markets-yen-japan-inflation-target.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The yen rises as the Japanese government prepares to have a more flexible inflation target
- Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in Germany, US, UK and India
- Employee satisfaction and hybrid workplace success depend on a workplace experience and the right technology to support it
- Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others love Lionel Messi
- Brighton and Howell town centers offer Christmas shopping options
- Therese Raphaels View to 2023: Sometimes the future is obvious
- 6 Glamorous Bollywood Actresses From Bihar
- Is our cricket team’s problem the embarrassment of wealth?
- Nixon’s attorney says Trump’s 2024 presidential bid won’t matter amid Jan. 6 indictment
- Bollywood aside, KGF 2 and RRR stole the show in 2022: BookMyShow report
- The 10th Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair is held in Shenzhen
- Asian stock markets sink on fears of global recession