Multiply, expand KUR clusters to help MSME business model: Jokowi





We have buyer, buyer guarantees and showroom to sell the products as well. This means that the whole cycle is transparent and that the financial institution, such as a bank, is confident in lending its money. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged his staff to multiply and expand the Popular Business Credit Program (KUR) group to various sectors to increase sales and business model of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “I am happy that we have the KUR cluster. It needs to be consolidated,” he said when handing over the KUR cluster at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday. The President also expressed his enthusiasm for the development of various KUR clusters, such as the development of a horticultural cluster involving MSMEs from Islamic boarding schools. This cluster model also helps to develop the horticultural activity of MSMEs with the support of the buyers or guarantees from the buyers in the purchase of the products. “I heard that there was an Islamic boarding school that could earn billions from the horticulture sector. Their plant products were bought and sold through companies with a wide network. The buyer of the purchase is clear,” he noted. Related News: Jokowi holds bilateral meeting with Czech PM Another example is a KUR cluster for MSMEs in the coffee sub-sector. He noted that the presence of these different clusters also helps financing institutions, such as banks, to provide loans, as the eligibility of MSMEs has increased. “We have the buyer, the buyer’s guarantees and the showroom to sell the products as well. This means that the whole cycle is transparent and that a financial institution, such as a bank, is confident to lend his money,” remarked the president. . Furthermore, he said that the KUR cluster will support the business model of MSMEs since the distribution of funding will focus on certain sectors of MSMEs. In this way, MSMEs can expand their business not only in the upstream but also downstream sector. “Later, the coffee industry will not only sell raw materials but also semi-finished products or finished products. I have seen many in the regions, and the packaging is quite good,” he said. note. Related News: President Jokowi constantly urges officials to create new jobs The Head of State is optimistic that the livestock and fisheries sectors would also have a KUR cluster in order to boost food productivity. “If these KUR cluster models multiply, then they can reach the breeders, both meat and egg and also the fishermen. We need to multiply the cluster,” he stressed. Meanwhile, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki said that so far the KUR cluster has realized 4.8 trillion rupees for 1.39 million debtors. The KUR cluster has disbursed funding to business groups, with a cap of up to Rs 500 million per business owner. “The KUR cluster is also provided to MSMEs in groups, which are integrated from upstream to downstream, connected with buyers to reduce the potential for bad debts. This will help banks to complete the monitoring process,” he said. -he adds. Related News: President asks Bawaslu to involve the public in monetary policy oversight Related News: Indonesia promotes ASEAN-EU partnership conducted on the basis of equality

