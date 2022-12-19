US intelligence chief praises Prime Minister Modi for raising concerns over use of nuclear weapon in Russian-Ukrainian war





Image source: AP/FILE CIA Director William Burns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. CIA chief praises PM Modi:A senior US intelligence agency official hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to reduce the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine during the ongoing conflict. The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, also applauded Chinese President Xi Jinping for urging Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use the deadly weapon against the already war-torn nation. “I think the very dangerous nuclear saber slashes that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and others around him did,” Burns said. He said the slashes were meant to intimidate. “We see no clear evidence today of plans to use tactical nuclear weapons,” he said. Prime Minister Modi’s nuclear concerns have impacted the Russian-Ukrainian war The United States made it very clear to the Russians what the serious risks of this (nuclear threat) would be, said Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency at the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), a US public broadcaster. “I think it was also very helpful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons. I think that has an impact on the Russians as well,” he said. he declared. The United States has repeatedly highlighted remarks made by Prime Minister Modi during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in September. He also acknowledged India’s pivotal role in brokering the G20 Bali Declaration which included Prime Minister Modi’s message on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The Chinese president also warned Putin of the danger of using nuclear weapons Chinese President Xi has also warned against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Asked about comments by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley that this winter could be a time for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Burns said: “Most conflicts end in negotiations, but this requires seriousness on the part of the Russians. in this case which I don’t think we see.” Asked about concerns over Russian-Chinese cooperation, he said, “I think Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have formed quite a close partnership in recent years.” “So it turns out that there are actually limits to this partnership, at least in terms of President Xi’s reluctance to provide the kind of military assistance to Putin that he requested during the war in Ukraine,” Burns said. Burns said he would not for a moment underestimate the Chinese and Russian leaders’ commitment to this partnership.

“But it’s been interesting to watch the Chinese leadership’s reaction to the war in Ukraine. I don’t think any foreign leader has paid more attention to that war and Russia’s poor military performance than Xi Jinping, as he ponders his own ambitions in Taiwan and elsewhere,” he said. (With PTI entries) Also Read: Russo-Ukrainian War: Moscow Targets Kyiv With Series Of Missile Attacks; 3 killed, 100 wounded latest world news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/us-intelligence-agency-cia-chief-praises-pm-modi-xi-jinping-for-raising-concerns-over-use-of-nuke-in-russia-ukraine-war-2022-12-19-832338 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos