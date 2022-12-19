Imran promises to do nothing against Bajwa if he returns to power





LAHORE:

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has rejected any idea of ​​taking action against General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa if he is returned to power, and has pointed out that the upcoming elections in the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be the greatest test of the army’s “neutrality”.

Speaking to a delegation from the Council of Pakistani Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Imran said he had a personal dispute with General (Retired) Bajwa, but “it would be wrong to say that I would take action against him after I came to power”.

The PTI leader said COAS General Asim Munir had been adamant that he would remain neutral. After the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, the holding of elections within the planned three-month period would be the biggest test of this neutrality, he added.

Imran revealed that the plan to overthrow his government came to the fore when Faiz Hameed was removed from his position as Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). “I told General Bajwa that if the regime change plan succeeds, no one will be able to control the economy,” Imran said.

“I asked General Bajwa how he could give a good word to Shehbaz Sharif, who was involved in Rs 16 billion corruption cases. At that time, it became clear that General Bajwa had no problem with corruption,” the PTI chief said.

The PTI leader repeated the allegation that General Bajwa wanted to appoint former PTI leader Aleem Khan as Chief Minister of Punjab, but “I declined because of his [Aleem Khan’s] cases of corruption and land grabbing”. “Aleem Khan even sold land from the river,” he added.

He also claimed that the national economy was performing well during the tenures of the PTI government and the “three dictatorships”. He added that the economy would have been even better if the coronavirus pandemic had not swept the world.

He warned that in the event of an economic default, Pakistan would be dragged back several years. The federation had already collapsed. After the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, elections will be held in 66% of the country. “The leaders in place should come to their senses,” he argued.

He wondered when the country’s economy collapsed and incomes fell, how “could we repay our loans”, adding: “How prosperity is possible in a country where there is no rule of law. Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are in politics in Pakistan but all their assets are abroad.

The PTI President revealed that he told General Bajwa that if 10 to 12 corrupt people fell under the law, everything would be fine. “NAB [National Accountability Bureau] was established in 1999. I ask them to tell me if this will help reduce corruption in Pakistan.

Imran said that initially the PTI government had a good relationship with General Bajwa, but “all of a sudden everything changed”. He pointed out that accountability was not possible when there was no difference between evil and good.

He said the army was an institution which, if used correctly, could lead the country out of crisis. Unfortunately, mafias operated in all institutions, he continued. “When the country is handed over to thieves, how can you expect development,” he asked.

About the Toshakhana case, Imran said that they could only uncover the alleged corruption of his government in the watch transaction. “If I hadn’t bought this watch, anyone else would have bought it at auction. Everything was legal but Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had illegally bought cars for the Toshakhana,” he added.

Imran further stated that he would not accept a weak government because he had learned that it was impossible to deliver anything with weak control. He insisted that the provincial elections be held within 90 days of the dissolution. “If the elections last beyond 90 days, it would be a violation of the Constitution.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2391689/imran-vows-no-action-against-bajwa-if-voted-back-to-power The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos