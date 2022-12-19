UK court to rule on deportations from Rwanda DW 19/12/2022





The High Court in London is due to decide on Monday whether the British government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal. The UK has planned to send thousands of migrants who have arrived in the country by sea to Rwanda, which is around 6,400 kilometers (3,977 miles) from its coast. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to fight illegal immigration. His administration wants to restart flights to Rwanda, despite opposition from other political parties, as well as international bodies like the UN. The verdict will be given by judges Jonathan Swift and Clive Lewis, and will be delivered at 10:30 GMT. The European Court of Rights has blocked the evictions The first deportation flight was blocked in June, due to a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). This decision was challenged by judicial review in the High Court in London. If the government’s decision is declared legal, there could be further appeals in the UK courts. The ECHR injunction prevents immediate evictions, until the legal action is concluded. Asylum seekers’ lawyers have said the government’s policy is not in line with human rights conventions. They also said that Rwanda does not have the capacity to deal with the migrants and that some of them could be sent back to the countries they came from, such as Syria, Sudan and Iraq. The government says the move will deter migrants from seeking refuge in the UK. The policy is based on Australia’s migrant sending program to Papua New Guinea and Nauru. British policy towards migrants The plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was first announced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It was taken over by his successor Liz Truss, then Sunak. Interior Minister Suella Braverman said it was her “dream” to finally see a plane carrying migrants take off for the Rwandan capital, Kigali. Immigration has become a hot topic of discussion among voters across the country. A record number of migrants, more than 40,000, have arrived from France in the UK this year. Many come from Iran, Afghanistan or other war-torn countries and want to seek asylum in Britain. Last week, a boat carrying migrants sank while crossing the English Channel, killing four migrants. tg/fb (AFP, Reuters)

