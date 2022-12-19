Yen gains on potential Japanese government move for more flexible inflation target, Auto News, ET Auto





By sydney The yen rose on Monday after news that the Japanese government may soon revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on the latter’s inflation target, potentially paving the way for a policy adjustment ultra-accommodative monetary policy from the BOJ. The yen was last 0.4% stronger at 136.19 to the dollar, after jumping more than 0.5% to a high of 135.78 earlier in the session. The Japanese government will consider revising next year a joint statement it signed with the BOJ in 2013 that commits the central bank to hitting a 2% inflation target as soon as possible, sources told Reuters. The review, if carried out, would be made after the appointment of a new BOJ governor in April, a move that could increase the risk of an adjustment to incumbent Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s ultra-loose monetary policy. This policy stance and resulting interest rate differentials with the rest of the world have caused the yen to fall more than 15% this year. “I think the bottom line is that it maybe provides some welcome flexibility, but it doesn’t limit monetary policy biases one way or another,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and of strategy at Mizuho Bank. “And so ultimately it doesn’t necessarily have an imminent or outsized impact on the yen, at least until clarity emerges on intent and execution.” Elsewhere, the dollar fell slightly on Monday, with the pound rising 0.28% to $1.21735, after falling 1% last week, as investors bet the Bank of England (BoE) could approach the end of its rate hike cycle. The euro gained 0.19% to $1.0604. The Aussie rose 0.24% to $0.6702, while the Kiwi fell 0.11% to $0.6374. The US dollar index slipped 0.19% to 104.61. A series of central bank meetings last week saw the BoE, US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) each hike rates by 50 basis points, with the Fed and ECB delivering hawkish messages and promising to more hikes to come, even at the risk of hurting growth. U.S. business activity contracted further in December as new orders fell to their lowest level in just over two and a half years, S&P Global said in its U.S. Composite PMI Production Index on Friday. In China, President Xi Jinping and his senior officials have pledged to shore up the struggling economy next year as it grapples with a worsening spread of COVID-19 infections after an abrupt halt to many key elements of its zero COVID policy. The offshore Chinese yuan was last slightly lower at 6.9858 to the dollar. “I think the pace of easing has been too fast,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “In the short term, the (Chinese) economic data will continue to weaken and show the disruptions related to COVID, and I think that if we see further deterioration in the economic data, then the markets will probably rethink their optimistic outlook for the Chinese. . economy.” Read also : Wall Street fell on Friday after the Fed raised its forecast for how long interest rates need to stay high to cool inflation that is near a four-decade high. The European Central Bank has warned that more rate hikes are ahead. Taiwan, which Beijing considers sovereign Chinese territory, is wary of China’s ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to stop what it says is China stealing its chip technology.

