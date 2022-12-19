January 6 panel pushes Trump lawsuit with force





WASHINGTON (AP) The House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, as lawmakers must cap one of the most thorough and aggressive congressional investigations in memory with a recommendation Extraordinary: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

In a final meeting on Monday, the seven Democratic and two Republican panels are set to recommend criminal charges against Trump and potentially against associates and staff who helped him launch a multi-faceted pressure campaign to try to cancel the 2020 elections.

While a criminal dismissal is mostly symbolic, with the Justice Department ultimately deciding whether to prosecute Trump or others, it’s a decisive end to an investigation that had an almost singular purpose all along.

I think the president has violated several criminal laws and I think you should be treated like any other American who breaks the law, which is to say you should be prosecuted, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California , a member of the panel, said Sunday on CNN the State of the Union.

The panel, which will dissolve on January 3 with the new Republican-led House, has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, held 10 well-attended public hearings and collected more than a million documents since its launch in July 2021. huge trove of evidence, members grew bolder in stating that Trump was responsible for the violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters nearly two years ago.

After beating police, injuring many, the Jan. 6 rioters stormed the Capitol and disrupted certification of President Joe Bidens’ victory, echoing Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud and sending lawmakers and others running for their lives.

The attack came after weeks of efforts by Trump to reverse his defeat, a campaign that was extensively detailed by the committee in its multiple public hearings. Many former Trump aides have testified to his unprecedented pressure on states, federal officials and Vice President Mike Pence to find a way to thwart the popular will.

He’s someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn’t exist he’s someone who tried to interfere with a joint session , even prompting a mob to attack the Capitol, Schiff said. If that’s not criminal, then I don’t know what is.

Committee members said dismissals for others can also include ethics violations, legal misconduct and campaign finance violations. The lawmakers in particular suggested that their recommended charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of official congressional process and insurrection.

On the insurgency, Schiff said Sunday that if you look at Donald Trump’s actions and compare them to the law, that’s a pretty good match. He said the committee will focus on the Trump-likely individuals for whom they believe there is the strongest evidence.

Although a so-called criminal dismissal has no real legal standing, it is a forceful statement by the committee and adds to the political pressure already exerted on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel Jack Smith. , which is investigating the actions of Jan. 6 and Trump. .

The committee is also expected to present to the hearing its massive final report, which will include findings, interview transcripts and legislative recommendations. The lawmaker said the report would be released on Monday.

We obviously want to complete the story for the American people, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another committee member. Everyone came on the trip with us and we want a satisfying conclusion, so that people feel that Congress has done its job.

The panel was formed in the summer of 2021 after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of what would have been a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the insurgency. This opposition prompted the Democratic-controlled House to form its own commission. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, a Trump ally, decided not to participate after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected some of his nominations. That left an opening for two anti-Trump Republicans in House Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to join the seven Democrats serving on the committee.

While the committees’ mission was to provide a comprehensive account of the insurgency and educate the public about what happened, they also focused their work on a single audience: the attorney general. Lawmakers on the panel have openly pressured Garland to investigate Trump’s actions, and last month he appointed special counsel, Smith, to oversee several investigations related to Trump, including those related to the insurrection.

In court papers earlier this year, the committee suggested the criminal charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of official congressional process.

In a conspiracy to defraud the United States, the committee argues that evidence supports the conclusion that Trump and his allies made a deal to defraud the United States when they spread misinformation about voter fraud and pressured state and federal authorities to assist in this effort. Trump still says he has won the election so far.

The panel also claims that Trump obstructed a formal process, the joint session of Congress in which Electoral College votes are certified. The committee said Trump attempted or succeeded in obstructing, influencing or obstructing the Jan. 6 ceremonial process and did so in a corrupt manner by pressuring Pence to try to overturn the results while he was presiding over the session. Pence refused to do so.

The committee can make ethics referrals for five House Republicans, including McCarthy, who ignored congressional subpoenas from the panel. Those removals are unlikely to result in penalties since Republicans are expected to take control of the House majority in January.

