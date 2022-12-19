London court to decide if government migrant deportation flights to Rwanda are legal





The High Court in London will rule on Monday December 19 on the legality of the British government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Under a deal struck in April under Boris Johnson’s government, the UK plans to send tens of thousands of illegal migrants to Rwanda. According to Reuters, the first flight under the deal was scheduled for June this year, but was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The legality of the strategy was also challenged by judicial review at the High Court in London. Watch | UK sees record migrant crossings despite Rwanda plan Judges Jonathan Swift and Clive Lewis are presiding over the case and the verdict is expected around 10:30 GMT (4:00 p.m. IST). Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has staked his future on stopping the record number of migrants arriving on British shores in small boats. In one of his first major policy announcements, Sunak laid out a plan to crack down on these illegal immigrants. The Prime Minister had expressed his desire to resume flights despite opposition from other lawmakers, the United Nations and even the monarch King Charles. However, even if the court were to rule in favor of Sunak and his plans, the flights cannot be restarted immediately as further appeals could be filed challenging the verdict. Moreover, the ECHR injunction also prohibits any immediate expulsion until a legal conclusion is reached in the country. According to polls, immigration has become a major issue in the UK, rising to third place among the most important issues for voters. It comes as the nation sees a record 40,000 arrivals this year. However, opponents of the policy have called it inhumane because destination country Rwanda has a shady human rights record, and asylum seekers, their lawyers dispute that the UK government’s plans do not respect not human rights conventions. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/london-court-to-rule-if-governments-migrants-deportation-flights-to-rwanda-are-legal-544438 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos