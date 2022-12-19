Trump Still Acts Like an Imperious President in Mar-A-Lago ‘Barbie Dream House’: Report





Donald Trump has refused to come to terms with privacy and insists on continuing to behave like an imperious president at his Barbie Dream House in Mar-a-Lago, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

And that triggers major political stumbles and increases his risk of criminal liability, the newspaper warned.

Trump has transplanted the chaos and non-compliance of his presidency into his current life, where he is far more vulnerable to political missteps and indictments, the Post noted.

The former president who worked tirelessly to dismantle government safeguards is now almost entirely unrestrained to his detriment, the Post concluded after interviewing 23 sources.

Trump is no longer untouchable, as he seemed to be in the White House. He now lacks a critical coterie of managers he had in the Oval Office who could have protected him from certain controversies, such as his disastrous Mar-a-Lago dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

He needs someone to say, This is a really bad idea, and that’s why. I don’t think he has that kind of crowd around him right now. The president doesn’t want someone like that either, David Urban, a longtime Trump adviser and now critic, told the newspaper.

Trump is currently only served by a few sycophants, according to the Post. An aide, Molly Michael, who was Trump’s White House aide, reportedly called to ask her allies to call Trump to cheer him up with positive affirmations, the newspaper reported.

A longtime Trump confidant has compared former President Mar-a-Lago’s existence to a sad, isolated life in a Barbie Dream House.

His post-presidential behavior, at a time when he no longer has any control over the Department of Justice, could very likely lead to a criminal indictment for mishandling classified documents and obstructing the search of records by federal investigators, suggested the Post.

Trump had a difficult transition to Mar-a-Lago, according to the Post. He would have been amazed at how much his Secret Service details and motorcade had shrunk along with his living space.

He would have been annoyed that his statements to the press didn’t get much attention, advisers told the Post. In early 2021, Trump reportedly asked advisers if he could convene a White House-like press pool for a Mar-a-Lago event.

We had to explain to him that there was no more group waiting for him, a former assistant told the Post. The networks do not carry its rallies. He doesn’t get any more interviews. He can’t stand under the wing of Air Force One and gag [with reporters] during one hour.

Now he must rely on the complimentary members of his clubs in Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, NJ, where he spends most of his time. They applaud him when he goes out for dinner in restaurants and when he goes out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-imperious-president-in-mar-a-lago-barbie-dream-house-report_n_639f94bbe4b0e2fa1a45e99d

