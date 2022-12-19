The January 6 committee will complete the investigation on Monday. Here’s what to expect





The House committee investigating the Capitol Riot will make its final public presentation Monday on Donald Trump’s unprecedented effort to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee l called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution by the Justice Department.

This is expected to be the committee’s closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half investigation and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings on the insurgency in the nation’s capital on January 6, 2021. The committee made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans is expected to dissolve at the end of the year.

Monday’s meeting will be the committee’s 11th public session since it was established in July 2021. One of the first hearings, on June 9, was seen by more than 20 million people.

Things to watch for in Monday’s meeting at 1 p.m. EST:

The committee is expected to file criminal and civil lawsuits against the former president and his allies, who lawmakers say broke the law or committed ethical violations.

“We are focusing on key players for whom there is sufficient or abundant evidence that they have committed crimes,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told reporters last week. “We focus on crimes that go to the heart of the constitutional order, so Congress cannot remain silent.”

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the referrals could include criminal offenses, ethics violations, legal misconduct and campaign finance violations.

It will be up to federal prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Lawmakers have suggested their recommended charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of official congressional process and insurrection.

While not binding, the committee’s recommendations would add political pressure on the Justice Department as Special Counsel Jack Smith investigates Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions.

A record for history

Lawmakers have promised Monday’s session will include a preview of the committee’s final report, which is expected to be released on Wednesday. The panel will vote on whether to adopt the official record, effectively authorizing release of the report to the public.

The eight-chapter report will include hundreds of pages of findings on the attack and Trump’s efforts to overthrow democracy, drawing on what the committee learned from interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses.

This will roughly mirror the series of public hearings the committee held this summer that detailed various facets of the investigation, including the role of extremist groups in the January 6 violence, Trump’s attempt to enlist the Justice Department in its schemes and coordinate with GOP lawmakers to overturn the election results.

Additional evidence, including some of the huge amount of video footage and testimony collected by the committee, is expected to be made public before the end of the year.

The expectation of the final report is great. Book publishers are already offering draft versions for sale to the public.

Legislative changes

As the committee meets for the last time, a major legislative response to the insurgency may be on the way to passing.

Lawmakers should revise the murky election law that Trump tried to overturn after his 2020 election loss by including legislative changes in a year-end spending bill.

The proposed overhaul of the voter count law is one of many byproducts of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A group of bipartisan lawmakers has been working on the legislation since the uprising. Trump and his allies tried to find loopholes in that law ahead of Congressional certification of the 2020 vote as the former president worked to reverse his loss to Biden and unsuccessfully pressured Pence to quit. ‘he accepts.

The bill, if passed, would change 19th-century law that, along with the Constitution, governs how states and Congress certify voters and declare winners in presidential elections, ensuring that the popular vote of each State is protected against manipulation and Congress does not decide arbitrarily. presidential elections.

The committee is also expected to publish its own legislative proposals in its final report, with ideas on how to strengthen and expand the guardrails that protected Electoral College certification in 2021.

Closing Arguments

Since its formation, the January 6 Committee has worked to set a record for history and deepen public understanding of what led to the attack on the Capitol and the individuals involved.

“We obviously want to complete the story for the American people,” Raskin said. “Everyone came on the trip with us and we want a happy conclusion so people feel like Congress has done its job.”

After conducting thousands of interviews ranging from Trump cabinet secretaries to members of his own family and obtaining tens of thousands of documents, congressional investigators say they have created the most comprehensive look at the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

But the 16-month investigation has also provided a roadmap of sorts for criminal investigations, influencing the Trump and Jan. 6 investigations that are progressing at the local, state and federal levels.

Monday’s session will be the last word for the committee, as its status as a temporary or “selected” committee expires at the end of the current Congress.

Once Republicans gain a majority next year, they are not expected to renew the committee, but instead launch a series of investigations that will focus on the Biden administration and the president’s family.

