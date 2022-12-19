The opening of Ankaras in Cairo falls through

Egypt’s unilateral declaration of its western maritime border with Libya in a decree signed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is, apart from being another strong signal against the alleged strength of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, an indication very serious about a setback in the diplomatic efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan has spent a lot of personal energy in recent months trying to normalize relations with Sisi, often using channels favorable to both sides. The latest example, his meeting with Sisi under the gaze of the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Football World Cup.
However, the meeting was followed by another chill when Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry bluntly announced that exploratory contacts between Egypt and Turkey had been suspended.
Naturally, the Qatari ambassador, who is a crucial player in efforts to normalize relations with Egypt, and Turkey’s chief of staff in Cairo were briefed before Shoukrys’ announcements, but the revelation effectively demolished Ankara’s extremely well-orchestrated propaganda narrative. machine depicting Turkish-Egyptian differences as more or less procedural.
Well-informed sources claim that the main thorns in the Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement are the inability to agree on the date for the launch of elections in Libya. Needless to say, for Egypt, which is locked in a struggle to dismantle the last traces of Islamist terrorism in the Sinai Peninsula, the creation of a second front in the West (Libya) is experienced as a threat if not a openly hostile act. There is also Turkey’s engagement in a way that undermines Egyptian interests on issues considered by Cairo to be of the utmost security.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos