The opening of Ankaras in Cairo falls through

Egypt’s unilateral declaration of its western maritime border with Libya in a decree signed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is, apart from being another strong signal against the alleged strength of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, an indication very serious about a setback in the diplomatic efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has spent a lot of personal energy in recent months trying to normalize relations with Sisi, often using channels favorable to both sides. The latest example, his meeting with Sisi under the gaze of the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Football World Cup.

However, the meeting was followed by another chill when Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry bluntly announced that exploratory contacts between Egypt and Turkey had been suspended.

Naturally, the Qatari ambassador, who is a crucial player in efforts to normalize relations with Egypt, and Turkey’s chief of staff in Cairo were briefed before Shoukrys’ announcements, but the revelation effectively demolished Ankara’s extremely well-orchestrated propaganda narrative. machine depicting Turkish-Egyptian differences as more or less procedural.

Well-informed sources claim that the main thorns in the Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement are the inability to agree on the date for the launch of elections in Libya. Needless to say, for Egypt, which is locked in a struggle to dismantle the last traces of Islamist terrorism in the Sinai Peninsula, the creation of a second front in the West (Libya) is experienced as a threat if not a openly hostile act. There is also Turkey’s engagement in a way that undermines Egyptian interests on issues considered by Cairo to be of the utmost security.