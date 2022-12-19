Monks at Tawang Monastery warn China after recent confrontation

Following the Yangtze River skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector, the monks of the famed Tawang Monastery warned China that “this is not 1962, this is 2022” and “it’s the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” at the helm.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spare no one. We support the Modi government and the Indian army,” said Lama Yeshi Khawo, a monk from Tawang Monastery, expressing the concerns of everyone present at the 17th century monastery which also witnessed the 1962 clash between the Asian giants.

Yesi Khawo said that the Chinese government is always “pursuing” other countries’ territories and that is totally wrong.

“They also look at Indian land. The Chinese government is wrong. If they want world peace, then they shouldn’t. If they really want peace, then they shouldn’t hurt anyone,” Khawo said.

He also said that they have full confidence in the current Indian government and the Indian army who will provide security for Tawang.

“During the 1962 war, the monks of this monastery helped the Indian army. The Chinese army had also entered the monastery, but they did not hurt anyone. Previously, Tawang was part of Tibet, and the Chinese government had captured the land of Tibet. The Chinese government claims that Tawang is also part of Tibet. But Tawang is an integral part of India. We don’t worry, because the Indian army is on the border. We are not worried about the incidents that happened along the border and we live here in peace,” said Yeshi Khawo.

He added that Tawang Monastery was built in 1681, which is the second largest and oldest monastery in Asia and was built after the approval of the 5th Dalai Lama.

“The 6th Dalai Lama was born in Tawang. We have many blessings from the 5th and 6th Dalai Lama. At present, there are about 500 monks in Tawang Monastery. There are 89 small houses in the monastery premises and this is the Gurukul system. Apart from Buddhist philosophy, general education is also provided,” said Yeshi Khawo.