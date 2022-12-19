Politics
China steps up support for private sector to boost Covid-hit economy
hong kong
CNN
—
Beijing has pledged to pull out all the stops next year to save its Covid-hit economy by boosting consumption and easing control over private industry, including the struggling tech and property sectors. . The new pledge marks a big shift from leader Xi Jinping’s years-long effort to rein in private companies, which were seen as too powerful and disorderly.
The world’s second largest economy faces multiple challenges. Covid infections are rising in China after leaders unexpectedly eased its restrictive Covid policy earlier this month. At the same time, its exports suffered from a collapse in global demand.
Stabilizing economic growth is the top priority for 2023, according to a official reading after the conclusion of the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), a key annual meeting of top leaders, which ended on Friday.
We must encourage and support the private sector economy and private enterprise in terms of policy and public opinion, the statement said. We must protect the property rights of private enterprises and the interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with law.
The remarks came shortly after a slew of economic data showed a slump in business activity in November. Economists expect growth between 2.8% and 3.2% in 2022, one of the lowest levels since 1976, when the death of former leader Mao Zedong ended a decade of tumult social and economic.
The comments from China’s top leaders are a strong signal that policymakers will loosen their ironclad grip on the country’s private sector, which was once a powerful driver of consumption, investment and job creation.
The conference has changed its previous strict regulatory tone on digital platforms, Nomura analysts said on Monday, referring to tech companies such as Alibaba.
(BABA) and Tencent
(CZECH REPUBLIC).
He didn’t mention anything about antitrust regulations, they said. And instead pledged to promote China’s digital economy, as platform companies could play an important role in providing job opportunities.
Covid checks and regulatory crackdowns have hit China’s labor market hard, with youth unemployment hitting record highs this year.
Since late 2020, as part of Xi Jinping’s common prosperity campaign, authorities have launched a regulatory assault on sectors ranging from e-commerce to real estate to education. The crackdown began in October that year, when regulators ripped off Jack Mas Ant Group’s blockbuster IPO, days after he delivered a controversial speech criticizing Chinese financial regulation for stifling the innovation.
At that time, Beijing decided to bring the mountains of debt accumulated by real estate developers under control.
The crackdown on excessive borrowing has led to an industry-wide liquidity crunch, leading some leading developers to default on their debt. The housing slump, which accounts for up to 30% of GDP, has sparked widespread and rare dissent within the middle class.
But after securing his grip on power in October, Xi has sought to stabilize China’s economy.
At the beginning of November, Beijing deployed a vast program to save the real estate sector. Earlier this month, China dismantled parts of its repressive Zero Covid policy and began the process of ending three years of aggressive lockdowns and quarantines, which had disrupted supply chains and hammered consumption and l ‘commercial activity.
Earlier this year, Premier Li Keqiang said China would target GDP growth of around 5.5% this year, which is likely to be missed as the economy has been hammered by months of shutdowns. Covid and ongoing property issues. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a leading government think tank, released a report last week recommending that the government set the growth target at above 5% for the next year.
Citi analysts on Monday gave the same estimate.
The reading appears restricted on stimulus The government is unlikely to go big or engage in a bazooka strategy in our view, they said. We now expect him to set the growth target for 2023 at over 5%.
The views were echoed by Goldman Sachs analysts. They see a slim chance that policymakers will abandon a digital growth target altogether in 2023, if they decide to reimpose Covid restrictions.
Nomura analysts also urged caution.
The reopening process could be gradual and bumpy, they said. Many households have depleted their savings, while falling house prices are reducing their purchasing power and their willingness to spend.
Last week, two of the country’s main governing bodies, the Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council, issued a strategic project develop domestic demand and stimulate consumption and investment until 2035.
