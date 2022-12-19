Capitol’s January 6 attack committee to vote on recommending criminal charges against Trump





The congressional panel investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol will consider recommending criminal charges against Donald Trump for fomenting the riot, compounding the former president’s legal troubles as he mounts a new bid for the White House.

This week, the House of Representatives Committee of Legislators investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress will conclude its work with a public hearing and the release of a final report.

According to people familiar with the committee, which is led by Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, and Liz Cheney, a Republican, the panel is expected to vote Monday on whether to refer criminal charges against Trump to the US Department of Justice. The DoJ, where special counsel Jack Smith took over the federal investigations into the former president, will make the final decision on whether or not to charge him.

The vote is the culmination of the panels’ efforts to shed light on Trump’s complicity with the mob that stormed the Capitol to prevent certification of Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The latest flurry of panel activity comes as Trump’s stranglehold on the Republican Party is called into question after many of his favorite candidates lost high-profile races in the midterm elections. Polls show Republican voters growing fearful of backing him for another term in the White House in the 2024 presidential primaries.

Committee work has been attacked by Trump and his many Republican allies in Congress as a politically motivated witch hunt. But Democrats, independents and some Republicans have defended the panels’ work as essential to protecting democracy and ensuring accountability for the riot.

You follow the law and you follow the evidence and it’s pretty clear that [Thompson and Cheney] have done both of those things, Sherrod Brown, the Democratic senator from Ohio, told NBC on Sunday. I support what they are doing. I think they showed courage.

The work of the committees is winding down as Republicans are poised to regain control of the House in early January, and their leaders have long opposed it.

A number of committee members, including Cheney, either lost their own bids for re-election to the House or decided to retire from Congress.

Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican who is a member of the panel and has not sought another term in Congress, explained his own motivation for submitting a criminal referral against Trump to the Justice Department earlier this month.

Criminal referrals themselves aren’t necessarily something that’s going to wake up the DoJ to something they didn’t know before, but I think it will be an important and symbolic thing the committee can do, Kinzinger told ABC. , saying it would make it very clear that Congress believes a crime has been committed.

But some Republicans argue that moving forward with criminal removals against Trump would be pointless. I think if they really want the Department of Justice to do their job objectively, they shouldn’t be making referrals. You think the Justice Department doesn’t know what happened on January 6th? They are conducting their own investigation with independent counsel, Chris Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, told ABC.

That’s the politics in play here in making the referrals. And I think his policy really hurts the cause of getting to the bottom of those responsible for January 6 and making sure they are held accountable, he added.

Elaine Luria, a Democratic member of the panel who lost her seat midterm, recalled the trauma of Jan. 6 in her final speech on the House floor last week as she defended the work of the panels.

On this day, January 6, 2021, lives were lost, these hallowed halls were desecrated and our democracy was tested, she said.

