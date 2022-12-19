‘Shut up and do what you’re told’: Jacob Rees-Mogg slams top Army brass for strike complaints

A former minister has launched an astonishing attack on senior British army officers, telling them to ‘do as they are told’ and stop complaining that soldiers have to cover strikes.

Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has lashed out after the armed forces chief said troops should not be treated as ‘spare capacity’ to cover industrial action.

As ministers prepare to deploy 1,200 troops to help with ambulances and border guards, Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin says the army is ‘busy’ and shouldn’t be the ‘go-to’ to fill in the gaps.

Waves of industrial action over the festive period mean troops – many of whom are paid less than strikers – will have their Christmases ruined.

But speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour last night, Mr Rees-Mogg, who served in the cabinet under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, said: ‘I’m a bit worried that senior military figures will speak out on their opinions.

“I think the job of the military is to do what the civil authorities tell them. It is not for the military to express their opinions.

EMTs, including paramedics and call handlers, are due to strike on Wednesday. A second ambulance strike is scheduled for December 28.

I don’t think that’s constitutionally the way it should be. The military isn’t here to make political statements about what they will or won’t do, that should be private, so I’m surprised he’s making those comments.

It came amid reports that army reservists will be given a bigger role in tackling future strikes and other national emergencies in the future to ease the burden on full-time soldiers.

Up to 25,000 part-time squadrons could be recruited under a new 2025-2030 ‘resilience’ plan to be released today, with full-time soldiers only used as a last resort.

But it could create a row with the companies, with companies being ordered to give reservists time off to help deal with crises, the Telegraph reported.

He quoted the document as saying: “Going forward, as part of the integrated defense operating model, it is envisaged that reserves will play a greater role in resilience operations and MACA. [Military Aid to Civil Authorities].

“Key to this will be a strengthened relationship between defense and the employers of reservists who can be asked to release them for military duties on shorter notice periods.”

It came as ministers publicly blamed the unions for soldiers’ ruined Christmases.

Unions have claimed the army is not ‘trained enough’ to fill staffing gaps on the frontline (file photo of ambulances)

Oliver Dowden today promised the Government would be ‘resolved’ to take on the unions as he urged strikers to think about military personnel missing over Christmas to cover their roles

Yesterday Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden urged strikers to think about the military missing over Christmas to cover their roles.

The Cabinet minister said there could be no ‘irresponsible’ wage offers as he maintained his defiant stance despite the escalating unrest.

Mr Dowden urged unions to call off the strikes and ‘give the military a break this Christmas’.

“I know the sacrifice they make in fulfilling their duty,” he told Times Radio.

The pointed comments came as unions claimed the military was not ‘trained enough’ to fill personnel gaps on the front line.

So far, Mr Sunak has stood firm in the face of ‘unaffordable’ demands, including nurses demanding a 19 per cent pay rise, despite growing Tory signs of alarm over the fallout.

In addition to 1,200 Army, Navy and RAF personnel, more than 1,000 civil servants are brought in to support crucial services.

While he made it clear that the military can take on the additional responsibility ‘on our heels’, Sir Tony said yesterday that to regard the forces as ‘the benchmark’ would be ‘an unusual position for us’.

“We are not spare capacity. We are busy and we are doing a lot on behalf of the nation,’ he told the Sunday Telegraph.

“We have to focus on our main role.

“It would be slightly perilous to rely on the defense to do all of these things as the ultimate safety net.”

He refused to get drawn into “political debates” as he stressed that the military is run by the government and “serves the nation”.

Ministers have insisted their main concern is public safety, but the government has been accused of using troops to ‘mask’ the ‘effectiveness’ of the industrial action.

The unions insist that the armed forces should not be put in an “odious” position when they already have “enough on their plate”.