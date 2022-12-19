



Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), whose 12-year term in Congress ends next month, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump has failed to maintain his iron grip on the Republican Party in part to because of Republican underperformance at the midpoint. and how Trump launched his re-election bid.

Appearing on CNN State of the Union, Toomey expanded on his closing advice to fellow GOP members, after he told the Senate on Thursday that his party “can’t be tied to one man.”

Host Jake Tapper asked the incumbent senator if he thinks Republicans are “growing more receptive to this message” and if Trump’s grip on the party is slipping.

“Absolutely I do,” Toomey replied. “Firstly, I think his influence was waning – not as quickly as I had hoped – but I think it was waning. But the outcome of last month’s election, I think, is dramatically accelerating the decline and, frankly, his unfolding incredibly terrible about his re-election – his election campaign isn’t helping him either.

As it happens, Republicans lost the race to take Toomey’s seat, meaning Democrats will control the chamber with an outright majority and won’t have to depend on a deciding vote from the vice president. The GOP managed to win back the House, albeit by a much smaller margin than expected, causing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) headaches when it comes to mustering enough votes to become president.

A week after the midterms — but before Georgia’s senatorial runoff — Trump announced his candidacy during a lethargic Mar-a-Lago speech. Since then, he’s demanded ‘termination’ of the Constitution to get his old job back, dined with a white supremacist and an anti-Semite, and shilled NFTs, a move even some of his most loyal supporters haven’t. could accept. On top of that, Trump’s namesake organization was found guilty of nine counts of tax evasion, and he lost major donors one by one. Hot Editors’ Choice

Toomey said one example of what he sees as the party’s willingness to go beyond Trump was the “impressive turnout of prominent Republicans who traveled to events like the [Republican Jewish Coalition’s] meeting in Las Vegas to speak openly about themselves as candidates after Donald Trump had already made it clear he was running. Last month’s event brought together Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who the day after Trump’s announcement called for “leadership who look forward, without looking in the rear-view mirror, claiming to be victims. .”

“That tells you that they perceive the Republican electorate to be much more open,” Toomey said. “And in my travels since the Pennsylvania election, I’ve heard so many once very pro-Trump voters say they think it’s time for our party to move on. So, yes, I think that process is underway. It’s not a turn of a switch. It doesn’t happen overnight. [Trump] still has a large audience, that’s for sure. But I think its influence is waning.

