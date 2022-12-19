At a restricted meeting on Nataru holiday preparations, President Joko Widodo said 44 million people would travel by the end of the year





Suara.com – During a restricted meeting on preparations for Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday (12/19/2022), Indonesian President Joko Widodo said there would be a movement of 44 million people during Nataru Momentum’s holiday. Or the celebration of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 holidays. News Agency Quote BetweenPresident Joko Widodo has instructed all Ministries and Non-Ministerial Institutions to prepare various policies and infrastructure to ensure that the atmosphere of Christmas and New Year 2023 runs smoothly and comfortably. “I just want to give a warning. Be careful with the investigation by the Transportation Policy Agency, there is a potential movement of 44 million people over Christmas and New Years,” President Joko Widodo said. Prospective passengers wait for the arrival of the AKAP bus at the integrated terminal in Pulo Gebang, Jakarta on Thursday (23/12/2021). As an illustration of last year’s Nataru Holiday [Suara.com/Angga Budhiyanto] He asked all stakeholders to anticipate issues and disruptions that could potentially arise during the Christmas and New Year 2023 momentum. Read also :

Super Police App Continues To Be Socialized, Lampung Regional Police Also Target Bus Bases “I ask that all sectors and stakeholders be prepared to anticipate disruptions and issues over Christmas and into the New Year to be truly prepared so that people feel comfortable and safe,” he said. for follow-up. The Indonesian National Police or Polri said they will hold Operation Lilin 2022 from December 22, 2022 to January 2, 2023. National police said there are 52,636 locations targeted to secure Operation Lilin 2022, including 711 terminals, 653 ports, 206 airports, 256 stations, 3,693 markets and shopping malls, 3,709 tourist attractions, 41,702 churches and 1,706 points for New Year’s Eve Celebrations. As many as 102,000 Polri staff will be on standby with the help of staff from the TNI, Ministry of Health, Transport Department, Jasa Marga, as well as relevant ministries and non-ministerial government agencies (K /L). In addition, the national police has also created 1,868 security posts (pospam), 776 service posts (posyan) and 70 integrated posts. Read also :

Translucent isolated area of ​​Cianjur earthquake, West Java Police Trabas team successfully distributes aid using trail bikes

