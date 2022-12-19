Former DOJ official Elliot Williams on Congressional criminal referrals against Trump : NPR





NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe asks former Justice Department official Elliot Williams how he thinks the department will view congressional criminal referrals against the former president. Donald Trump.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Tomorrow, we expect the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 to take up criminal remands against former President Donald Trump. NPR can report that committee members will vote on at least two charges. Elliot Williams is a former Assistant Deputy Attorney General for Legislative Affairs and former counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee. Elliot Williams, welcome to the program.

ELLIOT WILLIAMS: Hi, Ayesha. It’s good to talk to you again.

RASCOE: Glad to have you. So the two charges we are confident enough to report on are obstruction of congressional due process and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Assuming the committee votes to send them to the Department of Justice, will the referrals complement or complicate the work of the DOJ?

WILLIAMS: Stop. You are both right. I think because it’s actually…

RASCOE: (Laughs) Okay, okay, okay.

WILLIAMS: …both. See. It completes the procedure in that Congress is an investigative body. They issued subpoenas and summoned witnesses. And that’s evidence that they’re presenting to the Justice Department, some of which the Justice Department may not have seen or discovered for itself, so that’s a good thing from the point of view of the Ministry of Justice. The problem for them is that Congress is by nature a political body. It’s an elected branch of government even when it works at its best, and it injects an element of politics even with its best intentions, but you inject an element of politics when Congress runs the Department of Justice or even recommends to the Department Justice to do something. So maybe it creates a bit of a headache on Pennsylvania Avenue when the Department of Justice receives this reference.

RASCOE: The interviews, the material that the committee gathered – and it’s a whole lot – is that something that DOJ investigators would treat as part of the legal record, or would they need or want to recreate it themselves ? Should they start all over again?

WILLIAMS: You know, that’s the record, but that doesn’t mean everything can be brought to court one day. There are rules governing hearsay and other forms of evidence that if you are a prosecutor you cannot expect to rely on at trial. Now, that’s certainly useful and valuable evidence, and it could both point the Justice Department in the direction it should be going. But of course, there’s a part of it that they could use in its raw form, for lack of a better way to put it.

RASCOE: And what can DOJ investigators do that congressional investigators can’t? Can they force people to come in and say, you know, you have to talk to us?

WILLIAMS: (Laughs) Well, the most important thing is the grand jury.

RASCOE: Yes.

WILLIAMS: It’s – the most powerful investigative tool that exists in our government is really the – it’s a grand jury, and it’s run by the Department of Justice. Congress can issue subpoenas and compel witnesses to testify. The problem is that they then have to go to court to enforce those subpoenas. And as we have seen over the past two years, many senior White House officials have pushed back and even taken legal action to block the issuance of congressional subpoenas. So the Department of Justice really has more teeth here, but at the end of the day, we have to respect Congress as the body that has the right and even the obligation to some degree to investigate on behalf of the people American.

RASCOE: So Jack Smith is the special counsel Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed last month to handle what the DOJ said are two ongoing investigations. One was in the interference after the 2020 election and basically on January 6. The other related to classified documents found at Trump’s Florida club. Will everything the committee pass automatically end up in Smith’s lap? Can he add that to his portfolio?

WILLIAMS: Of course he can. I’m sure Jack Smith reads the same papers that you and I read and members of Congress look at as well, and he’s well aware of the work they do and the kinds of things they’ve raised in the hearings. But certainly, you know, the Department of Justice can consider anything that’s presented to them, subject only to this thing that I talked about a little earlier, which is that you have to be able to present it to the court to make it usable. For example, it might be interesting or engaging or whatever, but that doesn’t mean they can rely on it when it comes to a trial.

RASCOE: You know, the House committee is bipartisan, and because it includes Republicans — not the Republicans GOP leader Kevin McCarthy wanted to sign there — but now that Republicans are taking over the House next month , the days of the committee are definitively numbered. Does it affect the work of the Ministry of Justice, does it make it more urgent? Or will the DOJ move at its own pace?

WILLIAMS: Yeah. Well, of course, the Department of Justice will work at its own pace, and it has already done so. Consider that you’ve already seen a number of lawsuits and search warrants and people charged and so on. So, you know, it won’t affect the pace of the Department of Justice. Ultimately, Congress is a separate branch of government. And whoever is responsible, even if there’s no January 6 committee, it’s not really going to change what the Justice Department is able to do in an investigation.

RASCOE: This is former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Elliot Williams. Thank you very much for speaking to us this morning.

WILLIAMS: Thank you. Have a good week-end.

