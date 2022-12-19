Learn from a great ambassador







Former Ambassador George Gennimatas, author of History Can Be Written Even With A Borrowed Pen, is seen speaking at an event for the Department of International and European Studies at the University of Piraeus, in a photo archive from 2018. [AMNA]

Foreign policy embodies the will, the determination and the weight of a State in the international sphere. Politicians have the ability to make decisions and diplomats have the privilege of paving the way for those decisions. As important as it is, the work of diplomats does not attract public attention. Their responsibility is to complete tricky missions without a spectator. Naturally, their expertise is uplifting when it can be shared, most likely after retirement. This is the case of the new book by Ambassador (ad hon.) George Gennimatas who held several diplomatic posts for 40 years, including as Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency of Greece. Having chosen the title History can be written even with a borrowed pen, Gennimatas tells stories of his career in different cities and at different stages. With personal memories comes deep knowledge of the terrain. This summary helps readers understand complex cases in a readable and pleasant way. Diplomats must solve technical and bureaucratic problems with the same efficiency as they deal with matters of national interest. Gennimatas explains how this balance could be found by giving examples. During one of his night shifts in 1972, he took the initiative to grant flight clearance to a French fighter under a strict time constraint. At the same time, during a meeting organized in Ankara in 2006 by the Prime Minister at the time, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in honor of European ambassadors, he did not hesitate to set the record straight on freedom of religion, when he referred to the existing restrictions that apply to the election of the Ecumenical Patriarch. From the prism of international relations, Gennimatas’ account provides insight into the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Middle East and Turkey. But the diplomatic lessons go beyond that. Gennimatas addresses thorns such as the 1995 Turkish casus belli, as well as the frequent and innocent passage of Turkish ships through Greek territorial waters, and provides well-researched answers on a legal and political path forward. Furthermore, it analyzes aspects of Greece’s strategy to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2005-06, a relevant discussion in the country’s interest to regain this seat 20 years later. Finally, Gennimatas offers his perspective on how Greece’s national positions could be better promoted on the international stage. He disagrees with the use of sound lemmas and stereotypical expressions. On the other hand, he opts for the formulation of coherent and substantial approaches likely to be persuasive. This argument currently finds resonance not only in Greece’s diplomatic practices, but also in its public communication tactics. Dr. George N. Tzogopoulos is a lecturer at the European Institute of Nice (CIFE) and a senior researcher at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Begin Sadat Center for Strategic Studies in Israel.

