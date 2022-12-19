Turkey’s Erdogan, India’s Modi and Ukraine’s Zelensky send Hanukkah greetings

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among a host of world and nation leaders who sent their Hanukkah greetings to the Jewish people on Sunday to mark the start of the eight-day festival.

Erdogan had the opportunity to denounce anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, saying that the unity shown by Turkish society is an example against xenophobia.

On the occasion of Hanukkah, I wholeheartedly congratulate our citizens of the Jewish faith,” Erdogan said in an English language. statement.

“Our Jewish citizens, with whom we live together in a strong sense of unity, solidarity and belonging, are an inseparable part of our society, as they have been in the past,” he said. .

“While anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and xenophobia today threaten social peace in many countries as well as world peace, unity and solidarity, let all our citizens manifest in our country with mutual respect, love and understanding without any discrimination, sets an outstanding example to the whole world,” he wrote.

Ties between Ankara and Jerusalem have warmed in recent months after more than a decade of mistrust.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit at Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

India’s Modi, who over the years has struck up a personal friendship with presumed future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeted his message in Hebrew.

“Happy Hanukkah to my friend Netanyahu, to friends in Israel and to those who celebrate this festival of lights around the world,” he wrote.

In a video blessing Jews in Ukraine and around the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the story of Chanukah as inspiration for his country’s fight against the Russian invasion. “The few have overcome the many, the light has overcome the darkness,” he said. “So it will be this time too.”

“Happy Hanukkah,” Zelensky said in Hebrew, before concluding with his country’s rallying cry, “Glory to Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a happy Hanukkah “to all Jewish communities celebrating today in Ukraine and around the world.”

“May light and peace always prevail over darkness and aggression,” wrote Kuleba, whose country is fighting to repel a Russian invasion launched in February.

A giant menorah was lit in Kyiv on Sunday evening in a ceremony in which a Jewish leader also drew parallels between the Hanukkah story and the ongoing conflict, saying the two were a ‘war between darkness and light”.

There were more Hanukkah messages from other countries.

The UAE Embassy in Israel, which also tweeted in Hebrew, extended its “warmest wishes to the people of Israel on the occasion of Hanukkah and wishes everyone a holiday of light and brotherhood.”

The European Union Mission to Israel also tweeted in Hebrew but limited its message to a succinct “Happy Holidays.”

The UK Foreign Office, in an example of the varying opinions on how to spell the festival’s name in English, tweeted “Happy Hanukkah to the Jewish community in the UK and around the world!” Chag Samach!

From Washington, the US State Department wrote, “Happy Hanukkah to all of you celebrating. May your candles shine and your season be full of peace and happiness.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, sees celebrants light an eight-branched candelabrum, starting with one on the eve of the first day and increasing to eight on the last day.

Lazar Berman contributed to this report.