Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan, India’s Modi and Ukraine’s Zelensky send Hanukkah greetings
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among a host of world and nation leaders who sent their Hanukkah greetings to the Jewish people on Sunday to mark the start of the eight-day festival.
Erdogan had the opportunity to denounce anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, saying that the unity shown by Turkish society is an example against xenophobia.
On the occasion of Hanukkah, I wholeheartedly congratulate our citizens of the Jewish faith,” Erdogan said in an English language. statement.
“Our Jewish citizens, with whom we live together in a strong sense of unity, solidarity and belonging, are an inseparable part of our society, as they have been in the past,” he said. .
“While anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and xenophobia today threaten social peace in many countries as well as world peace, unity and solidarity, let all our citizens manifest in our country with mutual respect, love and understanding without any discrimination, sets an outstanding example to the whole world,” he wrote.
Ties between Ankara and Jerusalem have warmed in recent months after more than a decade of mistrust.
India’s Modi, who over the years has struck up a personal friendship with presumed future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeted his message in Hebrew.
“Happy Hanukkah to my friend Netanyahu, to friends in Israel and to those who celebrate this festival of lights around the world,” he wrote.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022
In a video blessing Jews in Ukraine and around the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the story of Chanukah as inspiration for his country’s fight against the Russian invasion. “The few have overcome the many, the light has overcome the darkness,” he said. “So it will be this time too.”
“Happy Hanukkah,” Zelensky said in Hebrew, before concluding with his country’s rallying cry, “Glory to Ukraine.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a happy Hanukkah “to all Jewish communities celebrating today in Ukraine and around the world.”
“May light and peace always prevail over darkness and aggression,” wrote Kuleba, whose country is fighting to repel a Russian invasion launched in February.
A giant menorah was lit in Kyiv on Sunday evening in a ceremony in which a Jewish leader also drew parallels between the Hanukkah story and the ongoing conflict, saying the two were a ‘war between darkness and light”.
There were more Hanukkah messages from other countries.
The UAE Embassy in Israel, which also tweeted in Hebrew, extended its “warmest wishes to the people of Israel on the occasion of Hanukkah and wishes everyone a holiday of light and brotherhood.”
— UAE Embassy in Israel (@UAEinIsrael) December 18, 2022
The European Union Mission to Israel also tweeted in Hebrew but limited its message to a succinct “Happy Holidays.”
The UK Foreign Office, in an example of the varying opinions on how to spell the festival’s name in English, tweeted “Happy Hanukkah to the Jewish community in the UK and around the world!” Chag Samach!
From Washington, the US State Department wrote, “Happy Hanukkah to all of you celebrating. May your candles shine and your season be full of peace and happiness.
Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, sees celebrants light an eight-branched candelabrum, starting with one on the eve of the first day and increasing to eight on the last day.
Lazar Berman contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/turkeys-erdogan-indias-modi-and-ukraine-send-hanukkah-greetings/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s Erdogan, India’s Modi and Ukraine’s Zelensky send Hanukkah greetings
- Recently appointed TNI Commander Yudo Margono received an order from Jokowi regarding the Papua KKB
- USA, Canada renew women’s hockey series in LA – Orange County Register
- Google to focus on investing in early-stage startups led by women
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- Learn from a great ambassador
- Sequel Opens Behind Expectations – The Hollywood Reporter
- Samsung releases ‘affordable’ Galaxy A series smartphones to expand consumer base
- Alycia Parks: Will the 21-year-old be a breakout player of 2023 if she follows in the footsteps of Serena and Venus Williams?
- Former DOJ official Elliot Williams on Congressional criminal referrals against Trump : NPR
- Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week
- It’s important that Indian regulations provide businesses with legal and innovation certainty, Google CEO says TechCrunch