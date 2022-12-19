Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran asked Gen Bajwa to arrest oppn politicians: report





Former Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS), General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa has a lot to say about PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his political rise and the way he led his government, according to a media outlet.

Sources close to General Bajwa said the recently retired former army chief could not respond in public to what Khan alleges against him due to certain codal limitations, but it is insisted that what the former prime minister said mostly about Bajwa is untrue, according to the report.

Bajwa is now the targeted target of Khan who not only sees former COAS as the sole reason for all his failings in government, but also alleges that the general overthrew his government as part of an American plot.

While Khan says that it was General Bajwa who controlled the NAB and decided on the arrest and release of politicians, the other side insists that Khan during his tenure as Prime Minister was paranoid towards his opposition and wanted to see all his main opponents behind bars.

These sources said that when General Bajwa speaks, he would have no other story to tell than what former FIA CEO Bashir Memon alleged about Khan, The News reported.

Like Memon, who claimed to have been pressured by the former prime minister to arrest his opponents, according to the

sources, Khan had also asked General Bajwa to arrest a number of opposition politicians at the time.

The sources said that when Bajwa explained how he could do this, Khan referred to former president General Pervez Musharraf and how he dealt with his political opponents during his rule. Thereupon, Bajwa allegedly told Khan that Musharraf was a dictator.

Bajwa told Khan to order him in writing what he desired. Khan, however, did not.

The sources further allege that the NAB was controlled and managed by the former through a duo, attorney Shehzad Akbar and a key spymaster.

Their sources claimed that when the new DG ISI called Khan, the latter questioned the main spymaster on the major problem of Pakistan. Khan was told, according to the sources, “it’s the economy.” But Khan replied “no, it’s the opposition”, reported The News.

On one occasion, in the presence of several PTI ministers, the sources said Bajwa allegedly warned Khan against his wish to fix all his opponents as well as many of his own party leaders.

The sources, however, confirmed that Bajwa advised the Khan to focus on the economy instead of his opposition.

During his rule, Khan himself was heard complaining about fear of the NAB and its negative impact on the economy and the civil bureaucracy. But his urge to fix the opposition wouldn’t let him reform the NAB.

General Bajwa is mostly blamed for doggedly pursuing what is commonly referred to as the “Imran Khan Project”.

During Khan’s tenure the establishment supported him like never before and as Prime Minister he repeatedly admitted this and used to praise General Bajwa as the best leader of the army of all time, reported The News.

Khan granted a three-year extension to General Bajwa, had offered another extension in March this year to save his government and even suggested later in October 2022 to let Bajwa continue until the next general election is held and the formation of a new elected government.

