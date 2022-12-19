Politics
China’s megacity Chongqing says people with Covid can go to work ‘as usual’
hong kong
CNN
—
The sprawling Chinese metropolis of Chongqing announced on Sunday that public sector workers who tested positive for Covid-19 can go to work as normal, a remarkable turnaround for a city that only weeks ago was in the throes of a mass lockdown.
The move comes as China continues to rapidly unravel its once strict zero-Covid policy, with local governments across the country easing costly rules around testing, quarantine and other pandemic policies amid a widespread economic downturn.
Asymptomatic and mildly ill employees of the (Communist Party) and government organizations at all levels, enterprises and institutions can go to work normally after taking the necessary protective measures for their health condition and job requirements. , said the Chongqing pandemic response office said in a press release posted on the municipal government website.
He added that government agencies would no longer check employees, including police, public school teachers and other workers, for daily negative Covid tests. Instead, authorities will shift the focus of work from preventing infection to protecting health and preventing serious illness, he said.
The abrupt U-turn is particularly stunning in Chongqing, one of China’s biggest cities, with 32 million people and an annual GDP of $400 billion.
Jerry Cheng, who works at a state-owned construction company in the city and currently tests positive for Covid, expressed concerns about the announcement.
I won’t go unless they call my name, he told CNN. It is certainly not a good thing to have a group of infected people working together, he said, adding that the new policy was to protect the local economy.
Cheng’s anxiety was reflected on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, on Monday as residents of Chongqing reacted to the announcement.
Why do you need to go and infect healthy people? read a top comment. Another user wrote: It’s going from one extreme to the other.
Chongqing, a hub of industry and agriculture, became a Covid hotspot last month. More than a million residents have been told not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary, and several rounds of daily mass testing have been rolled out.
When Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan visited Chongqing on November 22, she urged local authorities to take quick and decisive action to contain the outbreak by identifying positive cases and their close contacts, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.
But by then, some locals were losing patience. Three years of zero-Covid had wreaked havoc on the economy, disrupting people’s daily lives and livelihoods.
Photos from Chongqing had gone viral online in August, showing huge crowds standing in the sun for hours during a record-breaking heat wave as they awaited mandatory Covid tests. In the background, plumes of smoke from wildfires rose above the horizon.
Reflecting growing frustration, a Chongqing resident gave a searing speech in late November criticizing the lockdown of his residential compound, shouting to a jubilant crowd: Without freedom, I’d rather die!
Nationwide protests against the zero Covid policy and, in some cases, the central leadership itself erupted days later, marking the most significant challenge to the Communist Party and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in decades. decades.
The country’s rapid dismantling of Covid restrictions came soon after. And while the relaxation of rules, such as allowing Covid patients to isolate themselves at home instead of being taken to a government quarantine center, is a long-awaited relief for many, the surge in cases also sparked widespread anxiety among a population that had been largely protected from the virus since 2020.
According to CNN calculations based on a Hong Kong researchers study released last week, the country’s Covid death toll could reach nearly a million as it reopens.
