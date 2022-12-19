here! Jokowi’s special message to TNI commander ahead of political year





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo also sent a special message to TNI Commander Yudo Margono after his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (19/12/2022). He asked Yudo to maintain the neutrality of Japan’s TNI for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Yes, also maintaining the most important thing, maintaining the neutrality of the TNI so that it does not get entangled in practical politics. That is what is important,” Jokowi said. He gave an important message to maintain the synergy between the TNI and Polri so that the capacity of the state is maintained. “Because it is also important political stability, security stability is important as part of the development of the country, as part of our economic development which is in an uncertain condition due to global uncertainty” , said Jokowi. Pictured: President Joko Widodo inaugurated Admiral Yudo Margono as Commander of the TNI at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (19/12/2022). (Screenshot from Youtube Presidential Secretariat) Pictured: President Joko Widodo inaugurated Admiral Yudo Margono as Commander of the TNI at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (19/12/2022). (Screenshot from Youtube Presidential Secretariat) On this occasion, Jokowi also advised the TNI Commander to maintain unity and integrity, the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia and the trust of the people. “Public confidence in TNI is now at its highest, this needs to be maintained with a professionalism that needs to be continuously improved I think,” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi nominates KSAL Yudo Margono as candidate for TNI commander (emy/me)



