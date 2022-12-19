Devi Athok Law will send a letter to President Jokowi

Malang, IDN Times – The delay in dealing with the Kanjuruhan tragedy forced Devi Athok’s family lawyer to write to the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo. The letter, which will be sent no later than a week later, is for the president to form an independent team to investigate the Kanjuruhan tragedy.

“Today we have sent a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to form an independent investigation team to issue a Perpu or government regulation in lieu of law. Because it is urgent, we are also concerned about the lack of transparency, accountability and objectivity if the investigators are always from the national police while the suspects are from the police,” Devi Athok’s lawyer, Imam Hidayat, said during his meeting at the headquarters of the police. Malang police on Monday (19/12/2022).

1. Add witnesses to Devi Athok’s report Devi Athok’s lawyer, Imam Hidayat. (IDN Times/Rizal Adhi Pratama) Today Imam Hidayat also accompanied 3 witnesses to corroborate Devi Athok’s report. This means that there are now a total of 8 witnesses who support the report of a father who lost 2 daughters during this bloody tragedy. “Today we are delivering 3 witnesses to corroborate Mas Devi Athok’s report. This means they are fact witnesses who saw, heard and are aware of the Kanjuruhan tragedy,” he said. Explain. “This once again strengthens our report regarding model B of article 340 of the criminal code on premeditated murder, article 338 of the criminal code on murder and articles 55 and 56 of the criminal code”, a- he continued.

2. Add more cookies Devi Athok with 2 witnesses supporting the Model B report. (IDN Times/Rizal Adhi Pratama) Not only stop here, Friday tomorrow Imam will also add supporting witnesses. Devi Athok will also be examined on the same day. “Today we have coordinated with Malang Police KBO to prepare more witnesses. God willing, tomorrow Friday we will be interviewed by our expert witnesses,” he explained. Imam also explained why he was so ambitious to win this Model B report. According to him, the Model A report which had been undertaken by the East Java Pda had no real empathy for the victims. “This is to strengthen our report, as the Model A report which was processed by the East Java Regional Police was suspected that Section 359 of the Penal Code was very unjust and inhumane. Because 135 people died, we continue to fight for sections 338 and 340 of the Criminal Code to be accommodated until trial,” he said. “Then the intellectual actors and executors of the suspects were also questioned. Not only 6 people were processed by the Model A report to the East Java Regional Police,” he added. Also read: Never refusing to stand up to bullying, Devi Athok demands justice for her two daughters

3. Discard autopsy results Alfie Ramadan The man who is also part of the advocacy team for the Kanjuruhan tragedy also pointed out that he rejected the results of the autopsy conducted by the East Java Association of Indonesian Medical Examiners (PDFI). Therefore, they decided to reject the autopsy report. “This prominently means that the cause of death of the 2 daughters of Mas Devi Athok and other victims was tear gas. Starting from the family, bubbles of liquid in the mouth, then sorry there was urine coming out of their genitals, then the victim’s face turned black and his eyes no longer needed an autopsy,” he explained. He was also disappointed with the President of PDFI, Dr. Nabil Bahasuan, who simply concluded the causes of death of Devi Athok’s 2 children to the public. Even though he felt he got permission from East Java Police investigators. “Now what is the legal basis on which East Java Regional Police investigators allow Dr. Nabil to conclude. This should have been opened in court in the form of an expert statement. We are a country of l rule of law, rule of law number one,” he growled. “We can foresee this by not allowing ourselves to carry out the post-mortem exhumation on November 5, 2022. The reason is that we can interfere with the post-mortem exhumation,” he concluded. Also read: Doctors say there is no tear gas residue, Devi Athok: re-autopsy!

IDN Times Community is a medium that provides a writing platform. All written works are entirely the responsibility of the author.