Connect with us

Politics

Devi Athok Law will send a letter to President Jokowi

 


Malang, IDN Times – The delay in dealing with the Kanjuruhan tragedy forced Devi Athok’s family lawyer to write to the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo. The letter, which will be sent no later than a week later, is for the president to form an independent team to investigate the Kanjuruhan tragedy.

“Today we have sent a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to form an independent investigation team to issue a Perpu or government regulation in lieu of law. Because it is urgent, we are also concerned about the lack of transparency, accountability and objectivity if the investigators are always from the national police while the suspects are from the police,” Devi Athok’s lawyer, Imam Hidayat, said during his meeting at the headquarters of the police. Malang police on Monday (19/12/2022).

1. Add witnesses to Devi Athok’s report

Devi Athok's lawyer to send letter to President Joko WidodoDevi Athok’s lawyer, Imam Hidayat. (IDN Times/Rizal Adhi Pratama)

Today Imam Hidayat also accompanied 3 witnesses to corroborate Devi Athok’s report. This means that there are now a total of 8 witnesses who support the report of a father who lost 2 daughters during this bloody tragedy.

“Today we are delivering 3 witnesses to corroborate Mas Devi Athok’s report. This means they are fact witnesses who saw, heard and are aware of the Kanjuruhan tragedy,” he said. Explain.

“This once again strengthens our report regarding model B of article 340 of the criminal code on premeditated murder, article 338 of the criminal code on murder and articles 55 and 56 of the criminal code”, a- he continued.

2. Add more cookies

Devi Athok's lawyer will send a letter to President Joko WidodoDevi Athok with 2 witnesses supporting the Model B report. (IDN Times/Rizal Adhi Pratama)

Not only stop here, Friday tomorrow Imam will also add supporting witnesses. Devi Athok will also be examined on the same day. “Today we have coordinated with Malang Police KBO to prepare more witnesses. God willing, tomorrow Friday we will be interviewed by our expert witnesses,” he explained.

Imam also explained why he was so ambitious to win this Model B report. According to him, the Model A report which had been undertaken by the East Java Pda had no real empathy for the victims.

“This is to strengthen our report, as the Model A report which was processed by the East Java Regional Police was suspected that Section 359 of the Penal Code was very unjust and inhumane. Because 135 people died, we continue to fight for sections 338 and 340 of the Criminal Code to be accommodated until trial,” he said.

“Then the intellectual actors and executors of the suspects were also questioned. Not only 6 people were processed by the Model A report to the East Java Regional Police,” he added.

Also read: Never refusing to stand up to bullying, Devi Athok demands justice for her two daughters

3. Discard autopsy results

Devi Athok's lawyer to send letter to President Joko WidodoAlfie Ramadan

The man who is also part of the advocacy team for the Kanjuruhan tragedy also pointed out that he rejected the results of the autopsy conducted by the East Java Association of Indonesian Medical Examiners (PDFI). Therefore, they decided to reject the autopsy report.

“This prominently means that the cause of death of the 2 daughters of Mas Devi Athok and other victims was tear gas. Starting from the family, bubbles of liquid in the mouth, then sorry there was urine coming out of their genitals, then the victim’s face turned black and his eyes no longer needed an autopsy,” he explained.

He was also disappointed with the President of PDFI, Dr. Nabil Bahasuan, who simply concluded the causes of death of Devi Athok’s 2 children to the public. Even though he felt he got permission from East Java Police investigators.

“Now what is the legal basis on which East Java Regional Police investigators allow Dr. Nabil to conclude. This should have been opened in court in the form of an expert statement. We are a country of l rule of law, rule of law number one,” he growled.

“We can foresee this by not allowing ourselves to carry out the post-mortem exhumation on November 5, 2022. The reason is that we can interfere with the post-mortem exhumation,” he concluded.

Also read: Doctors say there is no tear gas residue, Devi Athok: re-autopsy!

IDN Times Community is a medium that provides a writing platform. All written works are entirely the responsibility of the author.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://jatim.idntimes.com/news/jatim/rizal-adhi-pratama/devi-athok-akan-kirim-surat-kepada-presiden-jokowi-c1c2

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: